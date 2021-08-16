Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
West Brom thrash Cardiff
West Brom thrash Cardiff to go top of the Sky Bet Championship

Championship round-up: Baggies beat Bluebirds to regain pole position in the Championship

By Sporting Life
22:37 · TUE September 28, 2021

West Brom moved to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a dominant win over slumping Cardiff.

Mick McCarthy’s side were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the weekend and this was another miserable night as a 4-0 loss made it four successive defeats.

Karlan Grant opened the scoring with a fine finish from the edge of the box in the fifth minute, and the second in the 56th minute was a comedy of errors that ended with Curtis Nelson putting the ball into his own net.

The best goal of the night came in the 75th minute, Alex Mowatt catching a half volley from outside the box perfectly, while substitute Matt Phillips finished off the scoring eight minutes from time.

After his hat-trick against Cardiff, Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz grabbed two more against Huddersfield but the Terriers came out on top in a 3-2 victory.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app

Rovers twice came from behind, Brereton Diaz cancelling out Alex Vallejo’s opener and then scoring from the penalty spot after Danny Ward had put Huddersfield back ahead to cap a spell of three goals in eight minutes.

But Ward had the last laugh, grabbing the winner for the hosts in the 84th minute.

Stoke took the lead against Preston in the sixth minute through Nick Powell’s header as they looked to close on the top two but Ben Whiteman earned a 1-1 draw for the hosts.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Ilias Chair scored either side of half-time for QPR in a 2-0 victory over Birmingham while Middlesbrough won by the same score against Sheffield United, Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair netting in the first half.

Ten-man Hull secured a valuable point in a 1-1 draw with Blackpool. Shayne Lavery opened the scoring for the visitors in the 42nd minute and Pool looked set for the points when Lewie Coyle was sent off with 10 minutes remaining but Tom Eaves grabbed the equaliser.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS