Championship play-offs: Both semi-final first legs end goalless

West Brom and Southampton share stalemate

West Brom and Southampton played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final at the Hawthorns.

Both teams had chances to win the game as Alex Palmer denied Flynn Downes when one-on-one while Alex McCarthy made an equally crucial save at the other end to keep out Grady Diangana’s header before the break.

The two goalkeepers also kept the game scoreless in the second period with McCarthy again denying Diangana while Palmer made a stunning reaction stop with his feet to turn substitute Ross Stewart’s effort to safety.