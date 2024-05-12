Sporting Life
Norwich and Leeds

Championship play-offs: Both semi-final first legs end goalless

By Sporting Life
16:46 · SUN May 12, 2024

West Brom and Southampton share stalemate

West Brom and Southampton played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final at the Hawthorns.

Both teams had chances to win the game as Alex Palmer denied Flynn Downes when one-on-one while Alex McCarthy made an equally crucial save at the other end to keep out Grady Diangana’s header before the break.

The two goalkeepers also kept the game scoreless in the second period with McCarthy again denying Diangana while Palmer made a stunning reaction stop with his feet to turn substitute Ross Stewart’s effort to safety.

All to play for at Elland Road

Earlier, Norwich and Leeds shared a 0-0 first-leg stalemate at Carrow Road in the other Championship play-off semi-final.

It was a clash that was short on quality in the final third as neither goalkeeper found himself overworked, although Leeds had a goal ruled out before half-time.

It leaves both ties wide open ahead of the second legs at Elland Road on Thursday night and St Mary’s Stadium on Friday.

