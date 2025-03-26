Championship outright tip: 80/1 Swansea sliding towards relegation

According to the odds, there are six clubs with a 25% chance or higher of getting relegated from the Championship. By my calculations, I think there are a few more vying for safety.

Only three can go down and across the last 10 years the magic points tally has fluctuated between 40 and 50.

Last season, Birmingham were relegated in 22nd spot with 50 points, Plymouth survived with 51. In 2022/23, Reading went down with 44 points, Cardiff survived on 49. The season before that, Reading survived with just 41 points and Peterborough went down on 37 and so on.

This season, based on Derby’s points per game average (1pt), 49 points will be enough.

However, this is the second tier and it’s rarely so straightforward, especially with Derby and Luton starting to pick up points.

The Rams signed off for international duty with three wins on the spin and Luton have taken seven points from their last four games.

It is why a big price has caught my eye in the fight for survival.

Please note though, although the price is simply too big, this is a bit of a pie in the sky punt because we would need a hell of a lot to go our way. And yet, stranger things have happened in this division.