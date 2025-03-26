Championship outright tip: 80/1 Swansea sliding towards relegation

Football betting tips: Championship relegation
0.5pt Swansea to be relegated at 80/1 (General)
According to the odds, there are six clubs with a 25% chance or higher of getting relegated from the Championship. By my calculations, I think there are a few more vying for safety.
Only three can go down and across the last 10 years the magic points tally has fluctuated between 40 and 50.
Last season, Birmingham were relegated in 22nd spot with 50 points, Plymouth survived with 51. In 2022/23, Reading went down with 44 points, Cardiff survived on 49. The season before that, Reading survived with just 41 points and Peterborough went down on 37 and so on.
This season, based on Derby’s points per game average (1pt), 49 points will be enough.
However, this is the second tier and it’s rarely so straightforward, especially with Derby and Luton starting to pick up points.
The Rams signed off for international duty with three wins on the spin and Luton have taken seven points from their last four games.
It is why a big price has caught my eye in the fight for survival.
Please note though, although the price is simply too big, this is a bit of a pie in the sky punt because we would need a hell of a lot to go our way. And yet, stranger things have happened in this division.
Championship relegation odds (odds via Sky Bet)
- Plymouth - 1/20
- Luton - 4/11
- Derby, Stoke - 7/4
- Cardiff - 2/1
- Oxford - 3/1
- Hull - 10/1
- Swansea - 33/1
- QPR - 50/1
- Preston - 150/1
Interim SWANSEA boss Alan Sheehan, who has been confirmed to be in charge until the end of the season, will be glancing over his shoulder.
The Swans may be seven points clear of the drop zone, but they have started sliding towards the Championship's dotted line since the the turn of the year, taking just 11 points from the last 42 on offer - a tally only Luton (10) have failed to beat.
Worst still, they have only scored nine times over that period of 14 games.
There is plenty for Sheehan to ponder, and with the Swans having to face four of the teams currently below them as the season comes to a close, quotes of 80/1 for SWANSEA TO BE RELEGATED are certainly worth a look.
Aside from the fellow strugglers, Swansea have a trip to the Stadium of Light to face play-off-bound Sunderland and Elland Road to take on champions-elect Leeds, not ideal given they have lost all six of their games against the runaway top four, failing to score in visits to Bramall Lane and Turf Moor.
Based on their form since the turn of the year (0.78pts per game), Swansea should get 50 points but with a tricky run-in, there is a slim chance they could still be scrapping for survival until the final day.
And if safety isn't guaranteed, Swansea's final game against Oxford will be a monumental match for both clubs.
Odds correct at 1245 GMT (26/03/25)
