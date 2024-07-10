Championship 24/25: New managers, key transfers and more

As always with the Sky Bet Championship, there has been an awful lot of change this summer, some that might have gone under the radar given the focus on Euro 2024.

Leeds find themselves as the clear favourites in the markets for the title having failed to secure promotion to the Premier League with defeat to Southampton in last season's play-off final. As ever, plenty will fancy their chances of success with no less than eight teams priced up at 9/2 or shorter to grab one of the three positions in England's top-flight for the 25/26 campaign. At the other end, the bookmakers aren't too optimistic on Oxford's chances following their own play-off success in League One - they are considered the most likely of all 24 teams for the drop. It's not the same story for Derby and Portsmouth though, who joined them, with five teams available at shorter odds than the duo for relegation. Here, we look at managerial changes, interesting transfers and clubs who could potentially be in walking the financial tightrope in 24/25.

New managers Burnley: Scott Parker in, Vincent Kompany out Parker’s managerial CV reads two promotions, two relegations. He was in temporary charge when Fulham went down, then guided them immediately back up via the play-offs in 19/20. Back in the Premier League, he ostracised Aleksandar Mitrovic en route to his second relegation.

"I will put my absolutely everything, heart and soul in this job to get this club to the Premier League" 🙌



New Burnley manager Scott Parker says there will be a 'passion' about the team that will represent the local people 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8KUDgufMml — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 8, 2024

Parker joined Bournemouth on the same day as his Fulham dismissal and proceeded to guide a stacked squad to a second place finish in the second tier. He didn’t get a proper chance in the top-flight with the Cherries, as after a run of three defeats with an aggregate score of 16-0, Parker openly criticised the Cherries' transfer policy and was sacked. He was then hired by Club Brugge, won two games out of 12 - including a 7-1 aggregate loss to Benfica in the Champions League - and was sacked. Now, he returns to England via Burnley's dugout, inheriting the second favourites for the title. Hull City: Tim Walter in, Liam Rosenior out Liam Rosenior’s sacking was a decision that confused many. Reports indicate that disagreements in terms of the transfer policy was the main factor, with a refusal to completely work with chairman Acun Ilıcalı's wishes. Tim Walter replaces him, a manager who has been sacked from his last two posts in Germany and has nothing noteworthy on his managerial CV. Norwich: Johannes Hoff Thorup in, David Wagner out David Wagner was dismissed after Norwich’s play-off semi-final exit at the hands of Leeds. Danish boss Johannes Hoff Thorup takes the reins after working his way up the ranks at Nordsjælland. Plymouth: Wayne Rooney in, Neil Dewsnip out (end of interim spell)

Wayne Rooney’s first press conference at Plymouth Argyle.



Q: “You were doing your punditry… why did you want to get back into management?”



A: “I don’t want to be the next Gary Neville!” #PAFC pic.twitter.com/s3LR54FLlO — Richard Amofa (@RichardAmofa) July 4, 2024

He cannot keep getting away with this. Wayne Rooney is back in a job with Plymouth. Rooney may have spent the summer amusing us with stories from his playing days but he spent the winter kiboshing Birmingham’s play-off hopes and got the ball rolling on the Blues' relegation from the Sky Bet Championship to the third tier. Sunderland: Regis Le Bris in, Mike Dodds out (end of interim spell) After Will Still teased them all summer, Sunderland had to appoint from elsewhere in Ligue 1. Regis Le Bris rose through the ranks at Lorient, finishing 10th in his first season as manager before getting relegated last season.

Interesting transfers Macaulay Langstaff: Notts County - Millwall (£800k) Macaulay Langstaff has netted 70 league goals over the last two seasons at Notts County, not bad considering he doesn't take spot kicks. Despite getting the captain's armband, Millwall prised him away from Meadow Lane - securing his signature ahead of a few other admirers from the second tier.

Shandon Baptiste: Brentford - Luton (free) Not exactly a pound-for-pound replacement for Ross Barkley but Shandon Baptiste is a shrewd addition for Luton who joins on a free transfer from Brentford. The central midfielder has 65 Premier League appearances under his belt. Liam Morrison: Bayern Munich - QPR (Undisclosed) Bayern Munich picked Celtic’s pocket for Scotland U21’s captain Liam Morrison in 2019. The centre-back made 24 appearances in 2.Bundesliga before impressing QPR on a loan with Wigan last season. Moussa Sissoko: Free agent - Watford Former France, Newcastle and Tottenham player Moussa Sissoko has made a shock return to England with Watford. He made 36 appearances for the Hornets before signing for Nantes in 2022. The midfielder was capped 71 times, scoring twice for France. Joe Rodon: Tottenham - Leeds (£10m) Joe Rodon’s successful loan spell at Leeds last season helped them to reach the Championship play-off final, and he re-joined the Whites on a permanent basis as part of the deal which took talented youngster Archie Gray to Tottenham.

Busy transfer window They might not exactly be big spenders but Sheffield Wednesday are certainly making moves this summer. After fending off interest for manager Danny Rohl, the Owls appear to be backing their gaffer ahead of the new season with eight outgoings and ten incomings, most noticeably Max Lowe from steel city rivals Sheffield United and Jamal Lowe (no relation) from Bournemouth. Dejphon Chansiri’s chaotic ownership still looms over Hillsborough and with him in charge, it is hard to get carried away by the Owls, but this could be a good season in S6.

Financial issues? When it comes to money, financial expert, Kieran Maguire, dubbed the Championship the clown car of world football. Clubs overspend year-after-year without learning the lessons of sides from previous seasons. The average loss in the Championship is £40,000 a week but there are not too many clubs to be concerned about this year. Sheffield United A potential takeover by a American consortium has left Sheffield United in limbo. The lack of boardroom action has seen 12 players, many of which stalwarts, depart S2 due to the expiry of their contracts. Oli McBurnie, Chris Basham, Oliver Norwood, John Egan are all searching for clubs. George Baldock, Ben Osborn, Wes Foderingham have also left on free transfers. Chris Wilder has at least managed to bolster his squad somewhat, notably adding Kieffer Moore and Callum O'Hare, but while ever a potential takeover stalls, the Blades find themselves in a real tricky spot. Blackburn Rovers Blackburn were a mid-table Premier League club when the Venky’s (an Indian based company) bought them in 2010. It has been a turbulent affair since then. Relegated from the top-flight in their first full season (2011/12), they then dropped into the third tier five years later (2016/17). Although they were promoted at the first time of asking, the limitations of the Venkys' ownership is why Rovers have struggled since. Last season, Blackburn narrowly avoided relegation on the final day. Sammie Szmodics, the league's top goalscorer with 27, has been touted for an exit ahead of this season. With Indian government restraints looming over the Venkys' ability to inject money into the club, Rovers could be in for another relegation-stricken campaign.