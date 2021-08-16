Jake Pearson looks at what the latest round of Champions League results mean for the outright betting.

Man City shorten while PSG drift Manchester City are now the 3/1 favourites to claim their maiden Champions League after a come-from-behind victory over PSG. Already at the head of the betting to win the competition before Wednesday evening, City have further enhanced their reputation as the team to beat as far as the bookmakers are concerned. PSG have seen their price pushed out to 7/1, having initially been priced up as the 7/2 joint-favourites with City before a ball was kicked.

Champions League winner odds (via Sky Bet) Manchester City - 3/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Liverpool, PSG - 11/2

Chelsea - 6/1

Manchester United - 14/1

Real Madrid - 16/1

Ajax - 20/1 Odds correct at 2230 24/11/2021

Blues in, Old Lady out Chelsea’s 4-0 rout over Juventus saw their price to retain the Champions League cut into a general 6/1, having previously been available at as big as 9/1. The victory guarantees the Blues a place in the knockout stages of the competition, but perhaps more importantly puts them in the driving seat in Group H, level on points with Juventus but now with the better head to head record.

Thomas Tuchel’s men travel to Zenit for their final group game, in which they will only need to match Juve’s result against Malmo to secure top spot. As a result Massimiliano Allegri’s side have drifted from 25/1 to 33/1 to lift the trophy, despite themselves also being guaranteed a place in the Round of 16. Carrick at the wheel? Manchester United are now sixth in the betting to win the Champions League following their 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Wednesday evening, shortening from a top price of 20/1 into a general 14/1. The result not only confirmed United’s place in the knockout stages of the Champions League, but it also confirmed Michael Carrick’s side as group winners, sitting three points ahead of Villarreal with a better head to head record. Haller fires again for Ajax Sébastien Haller became the first player in the history of the Champions League to score nine goals in his first five games in the competition, breaking the record previously held by Erling Haarland.