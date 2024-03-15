Champions League winner odds: Arsenal second favs after drawing Bayern, Man City face Real Madrid

Arsenal are now second favourites to win the Champions League after Manchester City were drawn against 14-time European champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.
City and Madrid met at the semi-final stage in the last two seasons, with City hammering Real 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium last season on their way to winning their first Champions League title.
Arsenal have been drawn against six-time European champions Bayern Munich, whose star striker Harry Kane is the former talisman of their bitter north London rivals Tottenham.
The Gunners have lost each of their last three meetings with Bayern 5-1, so will be hoping for much better this time around.
The winners of those two ties will face off in the semi-finals, meaning we could get an all-English clash.
Paris St Germain and Barcelona will go head to head, as will Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.
The quarter-final first legs will be played on April 9 and 10, with the second legs the following week. The semi-finals take place on April 30 and May 1, with the return legs on May 7 and 8. Wembley will host the final on Saturday, June 1.
