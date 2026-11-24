Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pt Luis Suarez to score anytime at 6/5 (Best Price) 1pt Sporting to win and both teams to score at 3/1 (Best Price) Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

It was a baptism of fire for Mauricio Pochettino at Anfield on Sunday. His first game as Manchester United manager was only eight minutes old when Leny Yoro was shown a straight red card. Dominik Szoboszlai then scored the resulting free-kick and Liverpool went on to win 4-0. Playing the majority of the game a man light skews the numbers but even so they are particularly damning. The Reds had 28 shots to United’s 10, 11 shots on target to United’s three, nine ‘big chances’ to United’s none and won the xG battle 4.35 - 0.65. Pochettino was probably relieved to only concede four but he has to shoulder some of the responsibility for his team selection. Seeing all of Diogo Dalot, Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Patrick Dorgu in the XI was odd, especially with a midfield two of Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo. De Ligt really shouldn’t have played the full 90.

That defeat was the second time in as many games the Red Devils have conceded four goals and means they have only won one of their 12 games since matchday one of the Champions League (D4 L7). On Wednesday they head to Lisbon to face SPORTING, a side seven places and three points better off. The hosts have won their last four and three of their four in this competition. Interestingly, Sporting have netted at least one goal in all nine of their games at the Jose Alvalade Stadium and two or more in all bar two. Given this and Europe’s goal glut this season, it’s not a surprise to see overs and both teams to score both heavily odds-on. Although the 10/11 about the hosts scoring 2+ goals is tempting, I'd rather just back their talisman TO SCORE ANYTIME at odds-against. LUIS SUAREZ has four goals in as many Champions League starts this season and has scored nine times across 11 appearances in the Primeira Liga, plus he’s on penalties.

The Colombian netted five times in Sporting’s run to the quarters last season and has a goals per 90 average of 0.51 in this competition. He must fancy his chances of adding to his tally against United. The visitors have only kept one clean sheet all season and currently have the worst defensive record across Europe’s top five divisions with 34 goals conceded. When they’ve kept 10 men on the pitch, United have scored in four of their other five away trips and with them yet to win on their travels, the 3/1 about a home WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals.