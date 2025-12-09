Champions League tips: Real Madrid vs Manchester City best bets, predictions and preview

The goals market gives us the best indication for what to expect from this clash with overs as short at 4/9 with Sky Bet.

Is there anyone confidently taking goals on? Unders is 13/8 generally and it would make for an extremely uncomfortable watch if the recent meetings are anything to go by.

Since 2020, these sides have squared-off 10 times with an average of 3.4 goals, a high of seven, a low of two and no nil-nils.

Manchester City kept their first clean sheet in four games at the weekend against Sunderland - who hit the post - and their last 10 games have averaged exactly four goals a match.

Hosts Real Madrid aren’t quite as goals-y but their last four have seen 3, 2, 7 and 4. So, yeah I’d probably leave the goals alone at the prices and maybe head to the goalscorer market as both sides are spearheaded by strikers in pretty good form.