Champions League tips: RB Leipzig vs Manchester City predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pts Over 10.5 corners at 7/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday TV: TNT Sports 2 Live odds, form and stats

Inconsistency has plagued RB Leipzig's season so far. Led by former Manchester City defender Martín Demichelis, the 2-0 success away at Schalke made it back-to-back wins in the Bundesliga for the first time having been trapped in a win-loss-win-loss pattern. They're capable of scoring plenty. They're capable of conceding a ton as well. We've already seen that. You can point at defeats to Bayern, Bremen and Leverkusen being away contests but we can also argue that they're better teams in Germany's top-flight. Leipzig have been comfortable in wins over bottom end teams. That's about it. Como and Real Madrid each netted four in Champions League contests and again, while they were away, they are strong opponents. Perhaps it's an overreliance on home comforts but the inconsistency weaved in amongst occasional attacking brilliance does lead you to wonder if they're actually a bang average outfit.

Martín Demichelis' Leipzig side have been inconsistent this season

It's certainly felt that way in the games I've watched. I wouldn't go as far as to say I can't see them getting anything whatsoever here given it's being played in Leipzig but it feels like an uphill battle to add their second win of the European campaign. City's defeat to Brighton on Saturday isn't necessarily a huge surprise given the Seagulls' recent history at the Etihad. They always seemingly lose at Villa as well. There's little reason to not be confident as they head across to east Germany. City's defensive woes combined with this Leipzig attack should make it an entertaining one for the neutral. Over 3.5 goals is an odds-on price with the shots line pushing 30 if you want to go above even money. Instead, I'm siding with CORNERS and taking OVER 10.5, even if Leipzig aren't the highest crossing side in the competition.

Enzo Maresca saw his City side beaten by Brighton at the weekend

The main reason is down to the high shots volume from both of these teams. Leipzig have averaged 19.3 across their home Bundesliga games this season and yet they've conceded 14.1. They took 11 at the Bernabéu with Real seeing 18 - it led to the hosts taking seven corners themselves. The home victory over PSV delivered a staggering amount of 19 corners with Leipzig responsible for six of those. This selection was a winner on second-half corners alone. There is the potential game state which comes with a likely high-scoring contest. Both sides may still have the opportunity to find a way back in and chasing the game is going to open you up to the potential of corners - that recent PSV game a good example of it. Only three sides have conceded more corners than Leipzig in the Bundesliga this season. Only three have taken more than City in the Premier League. The visitors are a short 2/5 to take the most in this one but the home side can play their part. Rather than take a high line on goals, I'm happy to side with an average amount of corners at the prices.