Champions League tips: PSG vs Tottenham best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1pt Warren Zaïre-Emery 1+ assists at 6/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday TV: TNT Sports 3 Live odds, form and stats

This is the second meeting of the season between these two sides. The first put us under a false impression that Tottenham could be a dangerous side under Thomas Frank's guidance. The UEFA Super Cup went the way of PSG but it was Spurs' night based on performance and they were incredibly unfortunate not to end up taking the trophy home. Fast forward three-and-a-bit months and the two sides could not be further apart, but not in the way we'd have expected based on that night. Tottenham are poor. Very poor. The showings they've given us in big games - Manchester City aside which came in August - have been beyond disappointing from a neutral perspective so you feel for those who follow them week in, week out. They were slapped 4-1 by north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, a result which came a few weeks after a 1-0 battering by Chelsea - the scoreline certainly did not tell the full story of that one.

PSG won the UEFA Super Cup by beating Tottenham

Bayern Munich have got the better of PSG but other results in this competition include a 7-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. We shouldn't approach that sort of scoreline here yet it's enough to instil some fear into those of a Spurs persuasion across the weeks building up to this one. A home win is 2/5 which I'd have in a Wednesday accumulator. Delving into the player market offers up a bit of better value though. WARREN ZAIRE-EMERY is likely to continue at right-back in place of the injured Achraf Hakimi and that should see him involved more on the attacking side of things. The 19-year-old has returned 11 chances created across five Ligue 1 starts as a right-back this season, an increase on the nine in six appearances in central midfield - there's also been two across two second-half sub appearances.

He also created three chances across the 67 minutes he featured against Spurs in the Super Cup, albeit in a different position to the one he'll be in on Wednesday night. Arsenal's right side created three of their 11 chances against Tottenham. Amad Diallo created three from the right for Manchester United. Chelsea's right side also had three when they met at the beginning of November. PSG have demonstrated a preference to attack down their right side compared to the left this season. In the games with Zaire-Emery at right-back, they've created 38% of their attacks down the right and 33% down the left. With multiple bookmakers offering around 5/1 and above on the selection, the value is there on Zaire-Emery capitalising on this poor Spurs defence.