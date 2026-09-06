Champions League tips: Porto vs Manchester City predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts Under 2.5 goals at 6/5 (General) 0.5pt No Goalscorer 14/1 (bet365, Sky Bet) 1pt Enzo Fernandez to be shown a card at 4/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday TV: Amazon Prime Video Live odds, form and stats

The 2025/26 Portuguese season was supposed to be about Jose Mourinho. In some ways it was, as after returning to Benfica in September he remained unbeaten in the top flight before leaving for Real Madrid in the summer, but the real story was happening at the club where the Special One made his name. Francesco Farioli, who only turned 37 in April, led Porto to a dominant title win by losing just twice and conceding only 18 goals. In the Europa League they looked the most likely threat to Aston Villa until being beaten by Nottingham Forest in a quarter-final where a Porto defender scored an own goal from the halfway line in the first leg before one his team-mates was sent off eight minutes into the second. Forest were the only team to beat them in Europe last term (W7 D1 L2). Farioli will now want to show his team can do it in the Champions League.

Porto's 2025/26 success was built on an incredible start that saw them win 16 and draw one of their opening 17 league matches. This season they have started in the same fashion with six straight victories in all competitions, conceding only once. Manchester City have not been thrilling just yet under Enzo Maresca, but most importantly have won all three Premier League matches. They needed two late goals to beat Bournemouth and eked out a 1-0 win over Coventry either side of a 4-1 victory at Crystal Palace. UNDER 2.5 GOALS looks a runner at 6/5 as defensively resilient Porto are likely to make things as difficult as possible for a City team trying to find its rhythm under a new manager. It's far longer quotes than the generally odds-on about Porto double chance, and also covers us for a low-scoring away win, so feels like the most sensible route. NO GOALSCORER is also backed at 14/1. While it was incredibly rare for City games to end goalless under Pep Guardiola, it was far more common in the Champions League with six of their last 14 goalless draws coming in Europe.