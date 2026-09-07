Champions League tips: Manchester United vs Sabah predictions, best bets & preview

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Manchester United are back at Europe's top table for the first time since the 2018/19 season, and Michael Carrick open their campaign with a home tie against the team everyone has marked as whipping boys. Azerbaijani Premier League champions Sabah, managed by the now famous Valdas Dambrauskas who won money on the Lithuanian television quiz show to help fund his coaching career, are deemed no-hopers by the market, priced as 7/4 favourites to prop up the League Phase. Dambrauskas, who moved to England to do his coaching badges after success in the game show, earned his stripes at London Tigers and Brentford's academy before moving back to Lithuania as an assistant manager. His career has taken off since then as he moved across Latvia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus and Hungary, delivering titles in the process.

Sabah manager Valdas Dambrauskas

Qualifying for the Champions League with Sabah for the first time in the clubs history might just be the biggest achievement of the lot though, and what a way for them to start their European journey than at the Theatre of Dreams. They won't just turn up and enjoy the occasion, Sabah will have a go, play their own game, and that could end in a bit of a battering against a Manchester United team who are flat-track bullies at Old Trafford, as seen recently against Ipswich. Michael Carrick has once again made Old Trafford a fortress, overseeing nine wins in 10 home games, scoring 26 times in the process, so it is a happy hunting ground once again for his team, while they do aim to entertain as well as win.

Michael Carrick has a great home record as United boss

While not completely relevant to Sabah, I do think it's worthwhile looking at how last season's Azerbaijani entry into the Champions League, Qarabag, fared. They started the campaign with a stunning 3-2 win away at Benfica followed by a 2-0 home success over Copenhagen, but things soon unravelled, especially on their travels. They were beaten 3-1 away at a middling Athletic Bilbao, 2-0 at Napoli before Liverpool dismantled them 6-0. Across those three games they shipped an eye-watering total of 12.83 xGA, an average of 4.27 per game. They did make it to the play-off round but were hit for nine over two legs by mid-table Premier League finishers Newcastle, who generated 8.35 xG across both legs. That potentially gives us a decent idea of the likely level of Sabah, especially away from Azerbaijan, as their home performances have been phenomenal in qualifying - something to bear in mind for matchday two. But on the road, Sabah were beaten 2-1 in both away legs in the last two rounds of UCL qualifying against Danish side AGF and Israelis Hapoel Be'er Sheva - who were playing their home games in Bucharest - with Sabah conceding over 2.0 xG in the latter.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes