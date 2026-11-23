Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

Manchester City have hit the skids. It's now just one win in six across all competitions for Enzo Maresca's side as they welcome Napoli to the Etihad in the Champions League, with this competition so far seeing a more consistent City than in the league. They sit seventh in the UCL league phase standings at the halfway stage, and, with their Italian visitors down in 27th, heading to England with a threadbare squad in the midst of a major injury crisis, while manager Massimiliano Allegri has openly said they will focus on league games either side of this game and focus on their final more 'winnable' UCL fixtures.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca

It therefore seems a perfect game for the Cityzens to get back to winning ways, especially with Napoli having conceded seven goals in two away games in this competition against Villarreal and Porto. That should be music to the ears of ERLING HAALAND, who has five Champions League goals to his name already this season in three starts. The big Norwegian has averaged 1.09 xG per 90 so far in Europe but at 4/9 to score anytime, we have to be creative. We could back him to score a brace, but that's short at 2/1 as well with hesitation over whether he plays the full 90 minutes given City play Arsenal at the weekend, so I think the best way to get him onside is to back him TO SCORE A HEADER, which is available at 17/5. Two of Haaland's five Champions League goals this season have come via his head, while domestically it's four of his nine goals that have been headers - that's six of his combined 14 goals this season that have been headers (43%).