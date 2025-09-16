Champions League tips: Manchester City vs Napoli best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pts Napoli or draw (double chance) at 5/4 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Napoli to win at 9/2 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 BST TV: TNT Sports 2 Live odds, form and stats

Manchester City had a miserable 24/25 Champions League campaign, getting eliminated in the play-off round after finishing 22nd of 36 in the league phase. They will be hoping to start well here, but they couldn't really have asked for a tougher test. Antonio Conte brings his NAPOLI side, filled with former Manchester United players and an all time City great deemed surplus to requirements, Kevin De Bruyne, to the Etihad, and the Italian's style is always a nightmare for Pep Guardiola teams.

Pep Guadiola has struggled against Antonio Conte-led sides

The deep-lying, compact block coupled with fast and concise transitions have seen Pep come unstuck against Conte, with the Italian winning four of seven meetings. In fact, Pep has collected just 1.29 points per game against Conte, which is the lowest tally of any managerial head-to-heads with six or more meetings. So, it's only right we row in with Conte's Ciucciarelli and back the Serie A champions to WIN OR DRAW (DOUBLE CHANCE) and to WIN at the Etihad. We are getting 5/4 about the former and 9/2 about the latter, with prices looking massive. Manchester United were shorter in both markets last Sunday, and I am pretty comfortable in saying that the champions of Italy are better than the team who finished 15th in the Premier League last season. I may be on my own here, but I didn't think City were all that good on Sunday, United were just that bad. Defensively the Red Devils are so easily exposed due to their midfielders jumping to press, and that is something Napoli won't do, while in attack United broke City's press a fair few times at 0-0 and 1-0 but were simply not clinical enough, and their final ball was horrific. Again, Napoli won't be as sloppy.