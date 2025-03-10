Champions League tips: Liverpool vs PSG best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 20/1 Liverpool to win

Luis Enrique and his Paris Saint-Germain players could be forgiven for looking a little stunned as they trudged their way down the tunnel after the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. Through a combination of luck, the tightest of VAR calls and the self-proclaimed “best performance” of Alisson’s life, Liverpool somehow left the Parc des Princes with a 1-0 advantage. Substitute Harvey Elliott’s 87th-minute winner was the Reds’ second shot of the match; PSG finished the game with 27.

For all the praise the French champions have drawn, given Liverpool's level of consistency this season (W34 D7 L4 in all competitions) it's hard to shake the feeling that they've missed their chance. Arne Slot's side surely cannot be quite so poor again in the second leg.

What are the best bets?

As dominant as PSG were (xG: PSG 1.78-0.27 LIV, possession: PSG 70%) Liverpool did improve greatly after half-time, limiting them to shots from outside the box and have plenty of chances on the counter attack, only for poor final passes to let them down before Elliott fired home with his first touch. Both the steel shown by the Reds players, and the impact of the substitutions made by their manager were nothing new, a consistent trait of Slot's maiden campaign at Anfield. Defensive organisation has been a crucial aspect of their success, and lately their have been signs of them being as difficult to breach as they ever have been this term. In the four matches either side of the opening leg in Paris, Liverpool have had away trips to Aston Villa and Manchester City and home matches with Newcastle and Southampton, allowing an average of 0.48 expected goals against (xGA) per game.

So it is no fluke they have conceded only three goals in their past five matches, making BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' a bet of interest at 13/8, providing us with additional coverage versus the clean sheet should it be Liverpool themselves who fail to find the net. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score 'No' with Sky Bet Slot’s team were imperious at Anfield in the group stage, winning all four of their fixtures, scoring 10 goals and conceding just once, beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 and Real Madrid 2-0, making it tempting to back Liverpool given the generous prices available. With this is a match they quite literally do not have to win, I prefer taking smaller stakes to LIVERPOOL WIN TO NIL at 4/1. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool win to nil with Sky Bet When a team would be very happy to draw, and aren't enormously priced, it can muddy the waters a little, but at 4/1 there is enough there to make a home win with a clean sheet backable.

Super Salah to deliver

If we're counting on Liverpool shrugging off a poor performance, it's a fairly safe to rely on MOHAMED SALAH to do the same. When compared with his potentially record-breaking domestic form, a pair of penalties against Southampton on Saturday took him to 44 Premier League goal involvements for the season (27 goals and 17 assists) he has not quite matched up in the Champions League in terms of goals, scoring only three in eight appearances – though he has provided eight assists. CLICK HERE to back Mo Salah to score anytime with Sky Bet His expected goals (xG) total of 4.5 (which includes a missed penalty against Real Madrid) shows he is getting on end of plenty of high quality chances, and at a standout 8/5 we should back him TO SCORE ANYTIME and give his team additional breathing space in what is sure to be an enthralling second leg. One of the reasons Salah was so quiet in Paris was the outstanding NUNO MENDES. It would be some effort should the PSG left-back repeat that outstanding defensive performance at Anfield. His 4/1 price TO BE SHOWN A CARD piques serious interest. CLICK HERE to back Nuno Mendes to be shown a card with Sky Bet The Portugal international may have only been booked once in Ligue 1 this season, but with three of his five cards have come in the Champions League, with the other two against Brest in the top flight and Monaco in the French Super Cup - France's other two UCL representatives.

Team news

Liverpool are likely to remain without Cody Gakpo while Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are definitely missing. PSG boss Luis Enrique has no injuries or suspensions to impinge on his selection, with him likely to name the same XI so unfortunate to lose the opening leg.

Predicted line-ups Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz. PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola.