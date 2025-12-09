Champions League tips: Leverkusen vs Newcastle best bets, predictions and preview

Eddie Howe's love for the Carabao Cup, a competition Newcastle won last season and lost in the final of in 2023, has meant his team have played a lot of games already this term. This is their third successive midweek fixture with a fourth to come next week.

The Magpies' last away game saw them stun the usually consistent Everton 4-1. Prior to that they had lost four straight matches on the road, with their record away from St James' in all competitions still making for grim overall reading (W2 D3 L4).

Those struggles are nothing new for Howe's men, with one point from their final three away matches last season almost costing them a place in this very competition, so a trip to the 2024 German champions will be no easy task.

Former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand has steadied the BAYER LEVERKUSEN ship (W11 D3 L4) after Erik ten Hag was sacked after just three matches.

Two of the Dane's four defeats have come at Bayern Munich (3-0) and at home against PSG, with the European champions inflicting a bizarre 7-2 thrashing in a match played as 10 versus 10 from the 37th minute.

That freak result aside, they've been pretty consistent, sitting fourth in the Bundesliga, a fair position according to expected goals data.

Last time out in the Champions League they impressively beat a below par, much-changed Manchester City 2-0 at The Etihad.

All things considered Newcastle are too short at 13/10, and with a draw by no means a disaster for either side LEVERKUSEN (DRAW NO BET) at 6/5 is advised; the 2/1 about a home win is a tempting alternative though.