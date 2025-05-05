Champions League tips: Inter vs Barcelona best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pts Raphinha 1+ shot on target from outside the box at 13/10 (Betfair) 1.5pt Lamine Yamal 2+ shots from outside the box at 17/10 (Betfair) 1pt Eric Garcia to be carded at 11/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Well, the first leg between these two was pretty special. A breath-taking game of football that yielded moments of utter brilliance, some luck and six goals in total. Let's hope the second leg delivers something similar.

Both Inter and Barcelona rotate heavily at the weekend in their respective league games, both winning against struggling sides, meaning both sets of players should be well-rested ahead of this second leg. That should help in the wish of this being another high-scoring, end-to-end thriller, as does the tie being finely poised, as whoever goes behind will have to open up to try and get back level.

What are the best bets? Barcelona have som selection headaches ahead of this game, and not in a good way. Left-back Alejandro Balde is nearing full fitness and could feature on the bench, but with Jules Kounde injured as well, the Catalonians will be without both starting full-backs. Last week Hansi Flick opted to play Gerard Martin at left-back though he was hooked at half-time in a move that saw Inigo Martinez move to the left of the back four, with it being ERIC GARCIA brought on in the first 45 to replace the injured Kounde.

It could very well be that Flick sticks with the same back four that played for most of the second half (Garcia-Cubarsi-Araujo-Martinez), with Barca requring more height and aerial strength to deal with Inter's physicality from set-pieces. Should Flick do that, and should Garcia start, his price TO BE CARDED looks huge at 11/2. CLICK HERE to back Eric Garcia to be carded with Sky Bet In limited minutes this season, the equivalent of 15 full 90s, Garcia has averaged 1.41 fouls per 90 and been carded four times (0.26 per 90). That immediately makes the 11/2 about him collecting another here value, and that's before we factor in the refereeing appointment and the opponent. The man in the middle is Szymon Marciniak, and the Pole has shown he can go card crazy when required. In his last two Champions League games he's dished out 13 yellows and two reds. I expect this game to see more cards than the first leg (2) which was officiated by a lenient ref in a game which didn't have the same level of stakes as this one.

I also think this is a great bet because, if I'm Inter and Inzaghi, I'm targeting Garcia, whether he plays right-back, centre-back or left-back. As unkind as it is to say, Garcia is the weak link should he start for Barcelona, so I believe he will have a lot of defending to do on Tuesday with the Italians attacking down his flank with Federico Dimarco, and underlapping Alessandro Bastoni and a channel-running Mehdi Taremi - who looked a threat as a first leg sub. There were signs that Inter deployed such a tactic in Catalonia, with Garcia making two fouls in his 58 minutes of action.

Think outside the box I expect the second leg to be played in a very similar pattern to the first; Barcelona dominating possession and territory, generally struggling to carve out good opportunities against a compact low-block, with Inter looking to counter in transition. Inter are incredible at defending their own box, happy to give up plenty of shots from distance, backing themselves to block the shot or their keeper to save a low-probability effort. That was the case in the first leg, with eight of Barca's 19 shots coming from range, and we should witness more of the same at San Siro, meaning prices around RAPHINHA 1+ SHOT ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX and LAMINE YAMAL 2+ SHOTS FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX stand out. CLICK HERE to back Raphinha 1+ shot on target from outside the box Raphinha took four shots from outside the box in the first leg, hitting the target three times, while Yamal fired two shots from range. We just need a repeat here. Easy peasy right?

Season long data highlights how trigger happy Barca's two wingers are, with Raphinha averaging 1.96 shots and 0.73 shots on target per 90 from outside the box in the Champions League, while Yamal has averaged the same 1.96 shots per 90 from outside the box. With Inter to sit deep and frustrate once again, attacking shots from distance in the betting markets looks a good way in.

Team news Inter suffered a big blow last week with top scorer Lautaro Martinez likely out for this second leg. That means one of Mehdi Taremi or Marko Arnautovic will partner Marcus Thuram up front. The Italian side will also be without Benjamin Pavard, though Hakan Calhanoglu is available. Simone Inzaghi's side will be well-rested after he rang the changes at the weekend.

Barcelona also rotated heavily at the weekend, but the win at Real Valladolid did see Marc-Andre ter Stegen return from a lengthy injury lay-off. Flick has a decision to make whether to stick with Wojciech Szczesny or start his number one here. Jules Kounde will be absent through injury having come off in the first leg, and it's expected that Eric Garcia will start at right-back, though the Spanish giants could welcome back Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde, though the pair will likely start on the bench.

Predicted line-ups Inter: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Taremi, Thuram Barcelona: Szczesny; Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martinez; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres