Football betting tips: Champions League 20:00 - Inter vs Stuttgart 1pt Ermedin Demirovic to score anytime at 12/5 (Best Price) 0.5pt Ermedin Demirovic to score 2+ goals at 16/1 (Best Price) 20:00 - Lille vs Bayern Munich 1pt Nathaniel Brown to score anytime at 10/3 (Best Price) 20:00 - PSG vs Roma 2pts Over 3.5 Goals at 5/6 (General) Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Inter Milan vs Stuttgart Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 7

Live odds, form and stats Inter have struggled defensively this season, highlighted in their 4-4 draw with Atalanta over the weekend. While they have kept two clean sheets in a row in the Champions League, they have looked shaky against two below average sides in Shakhtar and Feyenoord, being on the ropes in both. Stuttgart sit 14th and a place above Inter in the league phase table through four games, but their performances have warranted more, sitting a lofty fourth on the xG table, with Inter down in 17th in that table. That's reason enough to swerve the hosts at 4/9, and given the German side have averaged over 2 xGF per game in this competition and Inter shipping 2.1 xGA per game, the visitors should get on the scoresheet here, and their leading marksman is a juicy price TO SCORE ANYTIME. That man is ERMEDIN DEMIROVIC who has scored four goals in just 163 minutes of Champions League action, and five goals in seven Bundesliga starts. He has been clinical with his finishing in Europe, but his underlying xG process across Bundesliga and UCL games this season sits at an impressive 0.71 per 90. He will be a huge threat in Milan on Wednesday, should he start, with that something to monitor team news-wise given he's started just two of Stuttgart's four Champions League games.

I am hopeful he starts given the impact he has in attack and the vulnerabilities of Inter, so at 16/1 we'll also chance DEMIROVIC TO SCORE 2+ GOALS. He has started 10 games this season across all competitions and fired multiple goals on three occasions, including a hat-trick in their Champions League opener and a brace at Bayer Leverkusen.

Lille vs Bayern Munich Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 6

Live odds, form and stats Sticking with the theme of goalscorers, there appears to be value in a depleted Bayern Munich. The German champions are set to be without all of Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Alphonso Davies, Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry. Their attack will look a whole lot different as they head to Lille, but they should still have enough to score a couple against a Lille side who have conceded seven goals in two home Champions League games against Real Betis and Galatasaray. It seems highly likely that NATHANIEL BROWN will be playing on the left-wing or in the number 10 role for Bayern on Wednesday and he looks a big price TO SCORE ANYTIME at 10/3. He played as a left-winger at the weekend and scored Bayern's only goal of the game in a 1-1 draw with Koln for his fourth goal of the season across all competitions. In the Bundesliga, despite predominantly being a left-back and being moved positions, he's averaged 0.30 xG per 90 which is very promising.

PSG vs Roma Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 4

Live odds, form and stats Like Bayern, reigning European champions PSG are depleted in attack with some serious injuries ruling out Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the season, both with ACL injuries. That shouldn't impact the goals in this game though with Les Parisiens still packing a punch in attack and treating this league phase like a training game.

PSG manager Luis Enrique