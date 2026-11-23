Football betting tips: Champions League 17:45 - Galatasaray vs Aston Villa 1pt Davinson Sanchez to be carded at 16/5 (Best Price) 20:00 - UCL double 2pts Como and RB Leipzig both to win and Over 1.5 Goals in both at 19/20 (Best Price) 0.5pt Como and RB Leipzig both -1 handicap at 12/5 (Best Price) 20:00 - Real Madrid vs PSV 1pt Jude Bellingham to score anytime at 2/1 (Best Price) Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa Kick-off: Tuesday, 17:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats While it's never easy to go to Turkiye and face Galatasaray, this could be a good time for Aston Villa to do just that. The Turkish champions are set to be without two of their biggest attacking threats with Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leao both out through injury, while both starting full-backs, Roland Sallai and Ismael Jakobs, are doubts. Aston Villa are nearly full strength, missing only Matty Cash from their first choice line-up, so the away win did appeal, especially given Unai Emery is a European connoisseur. But, with Villa struggling to get wins on the board at present - winless in five across all competitions - we'll instead turn to the card markets, where former Tottenham player DAVINSON SANCHEZ appeals TO BE CARDED at 16/5. Villa are a dangerously good card-drawing team and centre-backs have struggled against them this season. Nicolas Jackson is one of the reasons for this, while Johan Manzambi and John McGinn are also big factors. Sanchez is yet to be carded in Europe this season but has three cards in 11 league games for Gala. He'll have his hands full on Tuesday and with Daniel Seibert the man in the middle, we should see a flurry of cards.

Champions League double Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT

Como vs AEK Athens : TNT Sports 4

RB Leipzig vs Lens: TNT Sports 6 I think there are two home sides worth combining at short prices to win on Tuesday, with COMO and RB LEIPZIG BOTH TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS available at 19/20. Como are a machine at the moment. Cesc Fabregas' side have won seven of their last eight, losing only to reigning Serie A champions Inter in that time, and have taken to Champions League football like a duck to water. They have won three of their four games on the continent and scored a mammoth 19 goals in that time - a tally boosted by a 9-1 win in Lens last time out. Como rested key players in their league win over Cagliari at the weekend too so will be fresh for this game against an AEK Athens side who's only win in this competition so far came against LASK Linz, with the Greeks conceding three or more goals in all of their other three outings. Speaking of Lens, they head to Germany to face a red-hot RB Leipzig side who's last Champions League game saw them push Manchester City all the way in a 3-2 loss at the Red Bull arena. Leipzig are scoring goals for fun at home, netting 26 times in seven league and UCL matches this season, unsurprisingly winning six of those contests. They should have too much for Lens here and both games should see at least two goals. Given the firepower of both sides and the wide-margin wins we have seen in the Champions League this season, we'll also back both COMO AND RB LEIPZIG -1 HANDICAP at an appetising 12/5.