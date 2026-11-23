This game could be a lot of fun. Liverpool have been goal-mad in Europe this season, averaging 6.0 goals per game, and have seemingly been forgetting to field a defence on the continent having conceded three goals in all of their last three Champions League outings.

Andoni Iraola's side have been wide open at the back, playing an almost basketball style of football in this league phase and for the most part out-scoring their opponents. Club Brugge play in the same way, meaning this could be a cracking match.

The Belgians' games in this competition have only averaged 4.5 goals, scoring two or more in all four outings and averaging 2.5 xGF to boot. They are a very good attacking side that will contribute to a high scoring game.

Factor in that the Reds play away in the Merseyside derby on Sunday which could mean some rotation here, and we should again see a basketball-style match, which makes the 4/5 available for OVER 3.5 GOALS look huge.

Brugge should get at least one here, if not two, and if that is the case then chances are leading marksman NICOLO TRESOLDI is on the scoresheet and he looks value at 6/4, 17/2 and 45/1 to SCORE ANYTIME, SCORE 2+ GOALS and SCORE 3+ GOALS respectively.