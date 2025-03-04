Champions League tips: Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen best bets, preview and BuildABet

An all-German affair pits Bayern Munich against Bayern Leverkusen in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

Hosts Bayern sit eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga although it is Die Werkself who have had the upper hand in head-to-head meetings this season.

Xabi Alonso’s side have drawn the two domestic clashes and knocked Bayern out of the DFB-Pokal at the Allianz Arena.

In fact, since Alonso took charge, he is yet to lose against the Bavarian giants (W3 D3 L0) which is why quotes of 13/8 with Sky Bet about Leverkusen qualifying might be worth considering.

The visitors almost have a clean bill of health, the same cannot be said for Vincent Kompany’s side.

After finishing 12th in the group stage, Bayern laboured past Celtic 3-2 on aggregate and needed a fortunate 94th-minute goal from Alphonso Davies to progress via the play-off second leg. Kompany’s side drew on the night in a game they went off around 1/5 to win.

Even with the return of Harry Kane, I expect a cagey encounter here.