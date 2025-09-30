Champions League tips: Barcelona vs PSG best bets, predictions and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1pt Vitinha 1+ assists at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Pedri 1+ assists at 8/1 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST TV: TNT Sports 4 Live odds, form and stats

This pair gave us a thrilling tie when they met in the knockout stages of the 23/24 campaign, but then meetings between Barcelona and PSG very rarely fail to deliver. Five of the previous six games have seen at least four goals scored and there's been no consistency to the outcomes. PSG scored four in the second leg of that previously mentioned quarter-final after Barca netted three in the first. The disappointment this time around is how wounded the PSG camp are heading into the contest. Injury issues which have particularly affected their forward line - Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué will be absent with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also likely to miss out. But such is the talent which runs through both squads that we can still expect a brilliant match-up. PSG hit four past Atalanta on Matchday 1 with two of those three unavailable, although João Neves, Marquinhos and Fabián Ruiz have all picked up injuries since. Anything less than a Barcelona win will be viewed as a missed opportunity for the hosts. They may have players such as Raphinha out yet the sheer number of significant figures missing in the Paris camp makes it a sizeable challenge for them to gain something.

I am going to take a bit of a risk on that PSG team news though and while VITINHA came off injured at the weekend, reports indicate that he should be fit enough to start here. If he is, the 10/1 for 1+ ASSISTS looks a little too big. The midfielder has continued to be a top performer in this side. His creativity perhaps should have led to more assists in the past yet he's contributed far more in this department this season. Vitinha's returned three assists across his last three league games and, while he failed to get one against Atalanta, he created three chances for teammates. In fact, he's created at least one chance in all six league outings and that assist against Auxerre last time out came among the three chances created there - a reminder he only played 36 minutes. They may well have key attacking players missing but then further emphasis could be placed upon Vitinha's creativity. The price makes it a bet worth consideration.

On the Barcelona side of things, it's a surprise to see prices of 5/1 and above with multiple bookmakers on PEDRI 1+ ASSISTS considering his underlying output so far. Sure, he may not have one on his tally yet but he's created at least two chances for teammates in six of his seven league outings, three of them delivering four. A high quantity of these come from passes into the box as well allowing others to get shots away in good positions. The above shot assist map does a good job of highlighting this. This may well not be as high scoring as we've seen in recent years given the personnel absent on both sides but there should still be a good amount of chances at either end. With the goals line a low price, taking two creators to contribute feels a nice route into the contest.