Champions League tips: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Champions League
2pts Atletico Madrid to win at 19/20 (General)
1pt Lee Kang-In 1+ shots on target from outside the box at 3/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Lee Kang-In 2+ shots on target from outside the box at 20/1 (bet365)
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday
TV: Amazon Prime Video
Live odds, form and stats
'Carrick's at the wheel' is something that hasn't been sung for a long time.
After a dream second half of last season when taking over on a caretaker basis, things have started to unravel quickly for Michael Carrick since being appointed Manchester United boss on a permanent basis.
The Red Devils have won just two of eight so far this season, with those victories coming at home to newly promoted Ipswich and Champions League minnows Sabah.
Schedule-wise, it couldn't have fallen any nicer for Carrick to make a fast start and build on last season, with the toughest tests on paper even coming at Old Trafford (Man City, Brighton in the Carabao Cup and Tottenham).
A disappointing 1-1 draw at home to a still-winless Spurs who were down to 10-men, conceding an injury time equaliser, was a sickening blow for United, and they now have the daunting test of travelling to Spain to play an Atletico Madrid side who are bang in form.
After a patchy start to the season Diego Simeone's side have turned a corner and found some real consistency in results and performances ever since losing at Anfield, winning four straight including a home win against bitter rivals Real Madrid.
Across those four games Simeone's men have scored 11 times and generated 10.4 xG, an average of 2.6 per game. Compare that to their opening five contests in which they averaged just 0.91 xGF per game, and it's clear they've flicked an attacking switch.
The fact that Atleti have a remarkable home record too since 2023. In La Liga they have won 48 of 60, a whopping 80% hit-rate, while in the Champions League during that time they have won 14 of 18 (77.8%).
Against a United side lacking form and confidence, ATLETICO MADRID TO WIN makes plenty of appeal at 19/20.
I also want to chance Atleti's LEE KANG-IN TO HAVE 1+ SHOT ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX at 3/1. The Korean is a high-volume shooter, averaging 3.59 shots per 90, with 2.51 of those coming from outside the box on a per 90 basis.
Playing off the right-hand-side, he has license to cut in on his favoured left foot and pull the trigger, and given the weaknesses United have in the full-back areas he may be able to exploit spaces afforded to him.
Even more interestingly is the fact that 85% of his shots have come in home games this season. That means that in home games Lee has averaged 5.5 shots per 90 and 4.21 shots from outside the box per 90 - simply outrageous shooting stats.
He's fired four attempts on target from range this term, all at home, with this bet landing in three of his four home appearances. Given how attack-minded Atleti have been of late I suspect we see them look to turn the screw on United and continue the barrage even if they get ahead.
We'll also have a small bet on him to have 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET OUTSIDE THE BOX at 20/1, a bet that landed in the recent home game against Osasuna.
This kind of long range shooting isn't just a flash in the pan either, with Lee firing 10 shots on target from outside the box last season in limited Ligue 1 minutes at PSG.
It's worth noting that the prices on offer with bet365 don't include super sub, while the 5/2 about the 1+ bet does with Paddy Power for those wanting a runner for the full 90 minutes.
Odds correct at 12:20 BST (09/10/26)
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