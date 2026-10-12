Champions League tips: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 2pts Atletico Madrid to win at 19/20 (General) 1pt Lee Kang-In 1+ shots on target from outside the box at 3/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Lee Kang-In 2+ shots on target from outside the box at 20/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday TV: Amazon Prime Video Live odds, form and stats

'Carrick's at the wheel' is something that hasn't been sung for a long time. After a dream second half of last season when taking over on a caretaker basis, things have started to unravel quickly for Michael Carrick since being appointed Manchester United boss on a permanent basis. The Red Devils have won just two of eight so far this season, with those victories coming at home to newly promoted Ipswich and Champions League minnows Sabah. Schedule-wise, it couldn't have fallen any nicer for Carrick to make a fast start and build on last season, with the toughest tests on paper even coming at Old Trafford (Man City, Brighton in the Carabao Cup and Tottenham).

A disappointing 1-1 draw at home to a still-winless Spurs who were down to 10-men, conceding an injury time equaliser, was a sickening blow for United, and they now have the daunting test of travelling to Spain to play an Atletico Madrid side who are bang in form. After a patchy start to the season Diego Simeone's side have turned a corner and found some real consistency in results and performances ever since losing at Anfield, winning four straight including a home win against bitter rivals Real Madrid. Across those four games Simeone's men have scored 11 times and generated 10.4 xG, an average of 2.6 per game. Compare that to their opening five contests in which they averaged just 0.91 xGF per game, and it's clear they've flicked an attacking switch.

The fact that Atleti have a remarkable home record too since 2023. In La Liga they have won 48 of 60, a whopping 80% hit-rate, while in the Champions League during that time they have won 14 of 18 (77.8%). Against a United side lacking form and confidence, ATLETICO MADRID TO WIN makes plenty of appeal at 19/20. I also want to chance Atleti's LEE KANG-IN TO HAVE 1+ SHOT ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX at 3/1. The Korean is a high-volume shooter, averaging 3.59 shots per 90, with 2.51 of those coming from outside the box on a per 90 basis. Playing off the right-hand-side, he has license to cut in on his favoured left foot and pull the trigger, and given the weaknesses United have in the full-back areas he may be able to exploit spaces afforded to him.