Champions League tips: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pts Arsenal clean sheet at 2/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Arsenal to win to nil at 16/5 (bet365) 1pt Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime at 13/5 (Betway) 0.5pt Gyokeres to score first at 6/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 BST TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

Throughout a difficult six weeks that has seen Arsenal's quadruple ambitions and their lead at the top of the Premier League table vanish, Mikel Arteta has been urged to rip up everything that got the Gunners this far. Play with gay abandon not discipline. Favour attack over defence. Take risks instead of protecting what you have. He will not, and has not, altered. Expect more of the same in the semi-finals of the Champions League, a competition that suits Arteta's approach. The Gunners are unbeaten this season (W10 D2) and boast an incredible defensive record, with two of the five goals they have conceded coming when a second-string XI won a dead-rubber 3-2 against Kairat.

Away from home they have been breached just twice in six matches, keeping four CLEAN SHEETS. They are 2/1 to do so at The Metropolitano on Wednesday night and that should be backed. Part of the reason the price is so big is because of Atletico Madrid's goalscoring record at home, finding the net in all of their last nine matches there, scoring 26 times in total (2.89 per game). But Arsenal will pose a very different test to La Liga opposition - which includes their quarter-final opponents Barcelona, whose leaky defence is what currently holds them back. No goalscorer is a top price of 17/2 and does not look backable considering how unreliable the Atleti defence has been this season, with Diego Simeone's side keeping just two clean sheets in their past 18 matches in all competitions. During that period they were breached five times over two legs by a Tottenham side not only on the floor in terms of confidence and results, but who against any other opponent had looked completely unable to create anything. So to a slightly reduced stake I like ARSENAL TO WIN TO NIL at 16/5 as well.