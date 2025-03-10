Champions League tips: Aston Villa vs Club Brugge best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 8/1 Morgan Rogers to commit 1+ foul

After a vintage European away performance in Brugge, Aston Villa have a 94.3% chance of advancing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League according to Opta's predictor. It's hard to see a way back for Brugge, a side who are at their best when allowed to sit and counter. Chasing the tie against such a dangerous counter-attacking team should only end badly, and that's before taking into account Villa's home form.

Unai Emery's side have lost just twice at home in 19 games across all competitions this season, once to Arsenal in the first home league game of the campaign and the other to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

What are the best bets? Given the attacking options at Unai Emery's disposal, the fact that MORGAN ROGERS seemingly plays every single minute has to be a plus from a betting perspective. The Villa forward has had a sensational season, registering 12 goals and six assists, but I'm drawn to his foul lines and will happily back him to both COMMIT 1+ FOUL and WIN 1+ FOUL in this second leg. CLICK HERE to back Morgan Rogers to commit 1+ foul and win 1+ foul with Sky Bet Rogers gives as good as he gets, highlighted by the fact he has made 53 fouls and won 53 fouls across all competitions this season, averaging 1.42 per 90 for both.

It's a bet that has won in 23 of his 39 starts (58% of the time) including the first leg, so the 19/20 looks value in a game Villa will want to put the clamps on from the off. Brugge will have to be on the front foot, leaving space for Rogers to operate and run past defenders which will increase the chances he gets felled, while the Englishman will be pressing from the off and can be a little too eager into tackles.

Team news Aston Villa are getting healthier, with only Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley still out. Marco Asensio and Emiliano Martinez should shake off their knocks to be feature here. Pau Torres is back to full fitness and could start ahead of Tyrone Mings, though Donyell Malen and Andres Garcia will both start on the bench. Club Brugge could again be without Joaquin Seys and Bjorn Meijer, but are fully fit otherwise.

Predicted line-ups Aston Villa: Martinez; Disasi, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutgla