Champions League tips: Arsenal vs Leverkusen predictions, best bets and preview

Like many of Arsenal's games this calendar year, the first leg of this tie was a grind. Ultimately an 89th-minute penalty, won by Noni Madueke and converted by Kai Havertz against his former club, meant it was a job well done.

With the teams level at 1-1 after 90 minutes, Arsenal are now 1/12 favourites to progress past Bayer Leverkusen and in to a Champions League quarter-final with Bodo/Glimt or Sporting as they look to move closer to being crowned champions of Europe for the very first time.

It's likely to be another match where Mikel Arteta's team require patience, discipline and the quality of a world-class attacking player.

This has been far from the most breathtaking of campaigns for BUKAYO SAKA with him a long way short of his usual goals and assists numbers. He keeps plugging away, even in the face of constant supervision from opposition defenders.

The Gunners captain for the night barely got room to breathe last week, managing just one shot (which was blocked) before being replaced on the hour. He bounced back to have four efforts against a stubborn Everton on Saturday.

Up to this point, though, the England winger has been able to get far more shots off in Europe than he has domestically.