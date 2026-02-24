Champions League tips and best bets for 25 February 2026

Atalanta vs Dortmund (Agg: 0-2)

Kick-off: Wednesday, 17:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 3

Live odds, form and stats

José María Sánchez Martínez has the whistle in Italy and the Spaniard has averaged over four cards per game in all competitions this season.

At 5/2, RAMY BENSEBAINI’s price TO BE CARDED appeals. Based on his career cards per 90 average (0.34), this price is half a point too big.

He tops Borussia Dortmund’s charts for fouls per game and he could be tasked with containing Atalanta’s most fouled player Nicola Zalewski.

The Italians head into this clash two goals down, so expect them to dominate the possession and territory on Wednesday which suits this bet.