Champions League tips and best bets for 25 February 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League
17:45 - Atalanta vs Dortmund
1pt Ramy Bensebaini to be carded at 5/2 (bet365)
20:00 - Juventus vs Galatasaray
3pts Juventus to have 7+ corners at 5/6 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Juventus to have 9+ corners at 12/5 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Juventus to have 11+ corners at 7/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Juventus to have 13+ corners at 20/1 (Sky Bet)
Atalanta vs Dortmund (Agg: 0-2)
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 17:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 3
- Live odds, form and stats
José María Sánchez Martínez has the whistle in Italy and the Spaniard has averaged over four cards per game in all competitions this season.
At 5/2, RAMY BENSEBAINI’s price TO BE CARDED appeals. Based on his career cards per 90 average (0.34), this price is half a point too big.
He tops Borussia Dortmund’s charts for fouls per game and he could be tasked with containing Atalanta’s most fouled player Nicola Zalewski.
The Italians head into this clash two goals down, so expect them to dominate the possession and territory on Wednesday which suits this bet.
Juventus vs Galatasaray (Agg: 2-5)
- Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 3
- Live odds, form and stats
JUVENTUS will try to overhaul a three goal deficit on Wednesday against Galatasaray in the Champions League.
The Old Lady are 1/2 to win in 90 minutes and a measly 4/1 to qualify. Over 2.5 goals and both team to score are both painfully short as well, we’re going to have to get creative in Turin.
In the first leg, Juventus had five corners. They had seven in the 2-0 home defeat to Como at the weekend and eight in the home game prior against Lazio where they were two goals down heading into the final half an hour.
At 5/6, backing the hosts to have 7+ CORNERS appeals, as does 9+ CORNERS, 11+ CORNERS and 13+ CORNERS at 12/5, 7/1 and 20/1 respectively.
They will be throwing the kitchen sink in this one.
Odds correct at 17:30 GMT (24/02/26)
