Champions League tips and best bets for 24 February 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League
17:45 - Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge
2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 19/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
20:00 - Inter vs Bodo/Glimt
3pts Bodo/Glimt to qualify at 11/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
20:00 - Newcastle vs Qarabag
2pts William Osula 2+ fouls at 6/4 (bet365)
1pt William Osula 3+ fouls at 9/2 (bet365)
0.5pt William Osula 4+ fouls at 14/1 (bet365)
Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge (Agg: 3-3)
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 17:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 3
- Live odds, form and stats
Gone are the days of boring, pragmatic Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.
Six goals were split in this Champions League play-off first leg which means in nine games in this competition, both teams to score has landed on eight occasions for Atleti, as have overs.
At a shade of even money, backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS is the bet.
It’s clicked in seven of the hosts' European games this season and five for Club Brugge.
Inter Milan vs Bodo/Glimt (Agg: 1-3)
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona in 2019 was the last time a team overturned a two-goal deficit in the Champions League.
It’s a feat Inter will be trying to emulate on Tuesday as they trail 3-1 heading into the Champions League play-off second leg with BODO/GLIMT.
The visitors were good value for the victory but a trip to San Siro is a tricky proposition. They can’t take the chilly Arctic climate or their plastic pitch with them.
That’s not to say they don’t have any edges ahead of this clash.
The Eliteserien season (Norwegian top flight) finished at the end of November. Since, they’ve played four games in this competition and won three (D1).
Their coach has spoken about the benefit of having extra time to prepare for these big European clashes but to go unbeaten against Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter is unbelievable.
In contrast, in less than a week, Inter have gone from the Arctic Circle to Lecce at the weekend and back to the San Siro on Tuesday. A quick search on maps reveals that to be over 5,000 km of travel.
Inter also have Denzel Dumfries and Lautaro Martinez out injured and Hakan Calhanoglu is a doubt.
Despite all the travelling, the injuries and the two goal deficit, Inter are actually the favourites to progress to the next round.
The visitors can be backed at 11/10 TO QUALIFY which has to be the bet.
Newcastle vs Qarabag (Agg: 6-1)
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live odds, form and stats
After tipping Qarabag to win and both teams to score ahead of the first leg, take the following with a pinch of salt.
I’ll stay well clear of the 1x2 but the emphatic 6-1 victory for Newcastle in the first leg does open up a betting opportunity in the fouls market.
Eddie Howe should rest and rotate which could see WILLIAM OSULA start.
Osula has started two games this season and committed eight fouls (5 and 3) but can be backed at 6/4 TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS, 9/2 TO COMMIT 3+ FOULS and 14/1 TO COMMIT 4+ FOULS.
Odds correct at 16:00 GMT (23/02/26)
