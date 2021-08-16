Liverpool hammered Porto 5-1, Lionel Messi opened his PSG account in his side's victory over Manchester City, as well as a shock defeat for Real Madrid.

Porto 1-5 Liverpool Liverpool swept aside Porto in the Estadio do Dragao for the third-successive time as a 5-1 victory put them two points clear in their Champions League group. Jurgen Klopp’s side have scored 14 times in their last three visits and his deadly duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been responsible for nine of them. It is a record of which former Liverpool striker Roger Hunt, whose death was announced earlier in the day, would have approved. Salah scored twice and Mane once before Roberto Firmino, a late substitute, scored twice inside five minutes as the man he replaced – Diogo Jota – was the one to miss out against his former club.

PSG 2-0 Man City Lionel Messi scored his first Paris St Germain goal as the French club exacted some revenge for their loss to Manchester City in last season’s Champions League semi-finals. The six-time world player of the year, who left Barcelona in August, rolled back the years with a superb finish as PSG claimed a 2-0 win in a compelling Group A clash at the Parc des Princes. The sublime strike, which came after a powerful run and neat one-two with Kylian Mbappe, doubled PSG’s lead after former Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye opened the scoring early on.

Borussia Dortmund 1 - 0 Sporting Borussia Dortmund maintained their 100% record in this season's Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Sporting. Donyell Malen's goal was enough to secure the three points for the German outfit, who join Ajax at the top of Group C.

Milan 1-2 Atlético de Madrid Luis Suarez netted a stoppage-time penalty as Atletico Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 against AC Milan, who had Franck Kessie sent off in the first half. The Serie A side were rewarded for a positive start when Rafael Leao drilled in a low shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 20th minute. Milan, though, were reduced to 10 men just nine minutes later when midfielder Kessie was dismissed for a second caution. Antoine Griezmann finally levelled things up with six minutes left with a well-taken volley and Suarez had the last word when his scuffed spot-kick squirmed past Mike Maignan.

RB Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge Christopher Nkunku put the Bundesliga side ahead in the fifth minute from close range, with the goal given following a lengthy VAR review. In the 22nd minute, Brugge captain Hans Vanaken saw an equaliser ruled out for offside after the hosts had been caught trying to play out from the back – only for VAR to swiftly overturn the decision. The Belgians turning things around when they took the lead five minutes before half-time when Mats Rits knocked a loose ball in from six yards.

Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff Sheriff Tiraspol pulled off an enormous shock as they won 2-1 at Real Madrid to make it two wins out of two in Group D with a late strike from Sebastien Thill. Jasur Jakhshibaev headed the Moldovan outfit into the lead in the 25th minute, but Los Blancos were level through a penalty from a second-half penalty by Karim Benzema, given following a VAR review. The visitors, though, snatched all three points with just a minute left when Thill drove the ball into the top corner from 20 yards to leave the Bernabeu in stunned silence.

Ajax 2-0 Besiktas Ajax made it two wins from their two opening Champions League fixtures with a 2-0 victory over Besiktas. Goals from Steven Berghuis and former West Ham striker Sebastian Haller means Ajax have taken maximum points in this year's competition, while Haller now has five Champions League goals to his name this term after netting four times in his side's 5-1 victory over Sporting two weeks back.