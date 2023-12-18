Champions League round of 16 draw: Manchester City drawn against Copenhagen

Holders Manchester City will face Copenhagen in their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Pep Guardiola's side progressed as Group G winners as they look to retain Europe's top club trophy. Copenhagen finished as runners-up to Bayern Munich in Group A, where Manchester United ended up bottom. Harry Kane's Bayern - who won five of their six group games - come up against Lazio.

Arsenal take on Porto after they topped Group B. The Portuguese giants finished as the runners-up to Barcelona in Group H. PSG will face Real Sociedad as they finished second to Borussia Dortmund in Group F. Dortmund are drawn against PSV. Elsewhere, Real Madrid will face Germany's RB Leipzig, while Barcelona are up against Napoli and Atletico Madrid play Lazio.

Champions League Winner 23/24 (odds via Sky Bet) Man City - 2/1

Bayern Munich - 4/1

Real Madrid - 11/2

Arsenal - 6/1

PSG - 14/1

Barcelona - 16/1

Inter Milan - 18/1

Atletico Madrid - 20/1

Dortmund - 25/1

Napoli - 40/1

Leipzig, Real Sociedad - 66/1

PSV, Porto - 80/1

Lazio - 150/1

Copenhagen - 500/1