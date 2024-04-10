Sporting Life
Barcelona celebrate

Champions League results: Barcelona win at PSG 3-2, Atletico Madrid beat Dortmund 2-1

By Sporting Life
22:14 · WED April 10, 2024

Barcelona and PSG played out a five-goal thriller on Wednesday night, with the Catalans prevailing 3-2 thanks to a 77th minute Andreas Christensen winner.

Xavi's side were impressive in the first half and took a lead into the break thanks to Raphinha's goal, but PSG fought back and scored twice in three minutes after the break, with former Barca man Ousmane Dembele scoring in the 48th minute before Vitinha made it 2-1.

Barca made subs just after the hour mark, bringing on Joao Felix and Pedri, with the latter instantly providing an assist for Raphinha's second to tie the game up at 2-2.

PSG 2-3 Barcelona

Xavi then brought on Andreas Christensen and he too had an instant impact, scoring just two minutes after his introduction. Barca would go on to see the game out and take a one goal lead back to Spain next week.

Their fellow Spaniards Atletico Madrid will also take a one goal lead into their second leg after beating Dortmund 2-1.

Rodrigo de Paul opened the scoring after just four minutes thanks to a defensive mix up, and then similarly poor defensive error led to their second through Samuel Lino, with Atleti two up at the break.

Diego Simeone's side kept their visitors at arms length for most of the second half, but Sebastien Haller got the Germans on the board in the 81st minute to keep life in the tie.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

