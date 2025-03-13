Champions League odds: Barcelona and PSG favoured, Aston Villa and Dortmund outsiders

Barcelona are now favourites to win a first Champions League for 10 years, with PSG close behind in the betting to win a first in their history.

In a change to previous years, the path to the final has already been drawn, so we already know which clubs are on which side of the draw - hence the clearer gaps in odds.

Champions League winner (odds via Sky Bet) Each way terms: 1/3 for first 2 places Barcelona - 3/1

PSG - 10/3

Real Madrid - 7/2

Bayern Munich - 5/1

Arsenal - 7/1

Inter Milan - 10/1

Aston Villa - 28/1

Dortmund - 40/1 Odds correct at 1130 GMT (13/3/25)

Who can stop Barca?

Raphinha has been the competition's standout player

Tougher route for PSG

Marco Asensio scored twice against Club Brugge

Aston Villa's reward for emerging from arguably the weakest tie of the last 16 by comfortably seeing off Club Brugge is a meeting with the victors of the strongest. PSG needed penalties to knock out Liverpool at Anfield after an enthralling two-legged affair, although on balance Luis Enrique's young team deserved to progress.

While on paper it may look like a lopsided quarter-final meeting between Villa and PSG, the experience of Unai Emery in European competitions having won the Europa League four times and reached the Champions League semi-finals with minnows Villarreal, makes it a tricky tie for a club who in previous years have struggled with the weight of expectation.

PSG celebrate beating Liverpool on penalties

Les Parisiens have only once reached the final of the European Cup or Champions League, losing 1-0 to Bayern in 2020 while managed by now-England boss Thomas Tuchel. There is also the added spice of Emery facing one of his former clubs.

A closer look at THAT penalty from Julián Alvarez 😱 pic.twitter.com/HdyUQ0TeOE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 13, 2025

Awaiting whoever emerges from that contest will be either holders and 15-times winners Real Madrid, who won a dramatic shootout against city rivals Atletico in which Julian Alvarez had a penalty disallowed for a double-kick, or Arsenal. The Gunners had done the hard work in the first leg of their tie against PSV by winning 7-1 in Eindhoven and will now hope that by the time they meet Madrid they have more options in forward areas.

Arsenal's chances could hinge on Bukayo Saka's fitness

Gabriel Martinelli has recently returned to fitness and while Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are out for the season, Mikel Arteta may be able to call upon Bukayo Saka for a tie that will define their season.