Champions League odds: Athletic Bilbao favourites, Man Utd and Tottenham close behind

Athletic Bilbao are now favourites to win a first ever European trophy after reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with Manchester United and Tottenham close behind in the betting.

Europa League winner (odds via Sky Bet) Each way terms: 1/3 for first 2 places Athletic Bilbao - 10/3

Manchester Utd - 7/2

Tottenham - 4/1

Lazio - 4/1

Eintracht Frankfurt - 7/1

Lyon - 10/1

Rangers - 16/1

Bodo/Glimt - 33/1

Who are favourites to win the Conference League? Unsurprisingly Chelsea remain the red-hot favourites to win the Conference League.

Conference League winner (odds via Sky Bet) Each way terms: 1/3 for first 2 places Chelsea - 1/2

Betis - 5/1

Fiorentina - 5/1

Rapid Vienna - 14/1

Jagiellonia Bialystok - 20/1

Legia Warsaw - 25/1

Djurgardens IF - 33/1

NK Celje - 66/1

Enzo Maresca's side are now a staggering 1/2 to lift the trophy having yet to be seriously tested in the competition despite primarily playing a second string XI. They must beat Legia Warsaw in the quarter-finals and then either Djurgarden or Rapid Vienna in the semis to reach the final in Wroclaw, Poland.