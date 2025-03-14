Champions League odds: Athletic Bilbao favourites, Man Utd and Tottenham close behind

Athletic Bilbao are now favourites to win a first ever European trophy after reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with Manchester United and Tottenham close behind in the betting.
Currently fourth in the La Liga table, Athletic Club impressively overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Roma 4-3 on aggregate in the last 16.
It's perhaps no surprise Ernesto Valverde's side were inspired to fightback with the final being played at their stadium, no doubt contributing to their short odds.
Standing in their way in the quarter-finals are Rangers after they emerged from a penalty shootout against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, who wiped out the Old Firm club's 3-1 first-leg lead but could not find the decisive goal.
On that same side of the draw are Manchester United, who perhaps delivered their most impressive display under Ruben Amorim by sweeping past Real Sociedad 5-2 on aggregate, and French club Lyon, who thrashed Steaua Bucharest (FCSB) 7-1 on aggregate.
Europa League winner (odds via Sky Bet)
Each way terms: 1/3 for first 2 places
- Athletic Bilbao - 10/3
- Manchester Utd - 7/2
- Tottenham - 4/1
- Lazio - 4/1
- Eintracht Frankfurt - 7/1
- Lyon - 10/1
- Rangers - 16/1
- Bodo/Glimt - 33/1
In true Spurs style, Ange Postecoglou's side made life difficult for themselves but ultimately got past AZ by winning 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to set up a quarter-final meeting with 2022 Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt - then managed by current Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner.
Frankurt thrashed Ajax 6-2 on aggregate to continue an impressive season under Dino Toppmoller, with them currently locked in a battle for third place in the Bundesliga.
Whoever makes it through that tie will meet Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt - who shocked Conference League holders Olympiacos - or Lazio, who expectedly beat Viktoria Plzen to reach this stage.
Who are favourites to win the Conference League?
Unsurprisingly Chelsea remain the red-hot favourites to win the Conference League.
Conference League winner (odds via Sky Bet)
Each way terms: 1/3 for first 2 places
- Chelsea - 1/2
- Betis - 5/1
- Fiorentina - 5/1
- Rapid Vienna - 14/1
- Jagiellonia Bialystok - 20/1
- Legia Warsaw - 25/1
- Djurgardens IF - 33/1
- NK Celje - 66/1
Enzo Maresca's side are now a staggering 1/2 to lift the trophy having yet to be seriously tested in the competition despite primarily playing a second string XI.
They must beat Legia Warsaw in the quarter-finals and then either Djurgarden or Rapid Vienna in the semis to reach the final in Wroclaw, Poland.
When are the Europa League and Conference League quarter-finals?
The first legs of the Europa League and Conference League quarter-finals will take place on April 10.
The second legs will take place the following week, on April 17.
Odds correct at 0930 GMT (14/3/25)
