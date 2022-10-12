Rangers 1-7 Liverpool

6 minutes and 12 second hat-trick for Mo Salah after coming off the bench 🤯 Unbelievable. #UCL pic.twitter.com/9zt4UeFSX2

Substitute Mo Salah grabbed the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool thrashed Rangers 7-1 to complete a double over the beleagured Light Blues.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had cantered to a 2-0 win over a tentative Gers side at Anfield last Tuesday but there was initially more fight about the Gers this time and they took the lead in the 17th minute with a Scott Arfield drive.

Last season’s finalists responded seven minutes later when Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino headed in from a corner before grabbing a second in the 55th minute as the visitors’ superior quality came to the fore.

Striker Darwin Nunez added a third with a fine finish in the 66th minute before Salah grabbed three goals in six minutes and 12 seconds with Harvey Elliott also notching as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side crumbled.

It was not so much a Battle of Britain as a massacre and the Govan side remain rooted at the bottom of Group A without a point while Liverpool are six points clear of Ajax and three behind leaders Napoli with two fixtures remaining.