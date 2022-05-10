The Champions League will expand from 32 teams to 36 from the 2024-25 season after changes approved by UEFA.
Europe’s governing body had been set to award two places in the new 36-team league phase based on individual clubs’ European performances over five years but that has now been scrapped following a raft of criticism and after an “exhaustive consultation” with stakeholders.
Under the new format, each team will play eight games over 10 match weeks.
If applied to next season that would mean England gaining an extra spot, along with Holland.
A UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Vienna on Tuesday saw the final format and access list for European club competitions confirmed.
UEFA insisted the U-turn over its initial coefficient plans occurred due to its strong commitment to the “principle of open competitions” and “sporting merit”.
President Aleksander Ceferin said: “UEFA has clearly shown today that we are fully committed to respecting the fundamental values of sport and to defending the key principle of open competitions, with qualification based on sporting merit, fully in line with the values and solidarity-based European sports model.
“Today’s decisions conclude an extensive consultation process during which we listened to the ideas of fans, players, coaches, national associations, clubs and leagues to name but a few, with the aim to find the best solution for the development and success of European football, both domestically and on the international club stage.”