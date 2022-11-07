Premier League champions and 2021 Champions League finalists City will face German side RB Leipzig – fourth in last season’s Bundesliga – in the last 16.

Liverpool finished runners-up in their group behind Napoli and will host the reigning European and La Liga champions at Anfield in February.

Real beat the Reds 1-0 in the 2022 final in Paris, a match marred by organisational chaos prior to the match which led to kick-off being delayed.

Tottenham, who sealed top spot in their group with a last-gasp winner from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg away at Marseille, have been drawn to face Italian champions AC Milan with the first leg at San Siro.

Chelsea, winners of the competition in 2012 and 2021, will be up against Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

The first leg matches will take place over February 14 and 15 and February 21 and 22 before the second legs take place over March 7 and 8 and March 14 and 15.