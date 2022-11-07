Sporting Life
Champions League draw: Liverpool v Real Madrid and PSG v Bayern in last 16

By Sporting Life
12:53 · MON November 07, 2022

Manchester City are huge favourites to win the Champions League according to Infogol after Liverpool were drawn against holders Real Madrid and PSG with Bayern in the last 16.

Premier League champions and 2021 Champions League finalists City will face German side RB Leipzig – fourth in last season’s Bundesliga – in the last 16.

Liverpool finished runners-up in their group behind Napoli and will host the reigning European and La Liga champions at Anfield in February.

Real beat the Reds 1-0 in the 2022 final in Paris, a match marred by organisational chaos prior to the match which led to kick-off being delayed.

Tottenham, who sealed top spot in their group with a last-gasp winner from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg away at Marseille, have been drawn to face Italian champions AC Milan with the first leg at San Siro.

Chelsea, winners of the competition in 2012 and 2021, will be up against Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

The first leg matches will take place over February 14 and 15 and February 21 and 22 before the second legs take place over March 7 and 8 and March 14 and 15.

Liverpool denied seventh European crown as Real Madrid edge Champions League
Liverpool were denied a seventh European crown when Real Madrid edged last season's Champions League final

Champions last-16 draw in full:

  • RB Leipzig v Manchester City
  • Club Bruges v Benfica
  • Liverpool v Real Madrid
  • AC Milan v Tottenham
  • Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli
  • Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea
  • Inter Milan v Porto
  • PSG v Bayern Munich

FOOTBALL TIPS