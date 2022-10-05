Chelsea stunned AC Milan 3-0 in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night while Erling Haaland scored two more goals as Manchester City crushed Copenhagen 5-0.

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan Reece James’ thunderbolt strike put the seal on Graham Potter’s first Stamford Bridge win as Chelsea boss as the Blues thumped AC Milan 3-0 to revitalise their Champions League campaign. James’ finish capped a fine Blues victory, with the England wing-back also teeing up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his second goal in as many games.

Reece James nearly took the net off with that strike!



What a strike!



Wesley Fofana opened the scoring, tapping home after Thiago Silva’s powerful header, only to hobble out in the first half with a potential leg injury. Chelsea leapfrogged Milan into second place in Group E on goal difference by registering their first win in their third Champions League encounter this term. Mason Mount’s low strike forced a solid save from Ciprian Tatarusanu to open the night but Chelsea’s major early threat came from set-pieces, and Silva powered in two headers that proved important range-finders against his former club. The ageless Brazil centre-back then thundered in a third header, forcing a parry from Tatarusanu and leaving Fofana to sweep Chelsea into the lead. Mount chipped home to cap a fine move after Aubameyang’s dinked pass, only for the effort to be chalked off for offside as the hosts dominated the half but almost fell prey to a last-minute sucker punch.

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan

xG: 1.84-0.66



Graham Potter gets a first Champions League win.



Long-term Blues target Rafael Leao jinked into the box and fired in a low shot that Kepa could only parry back into the danger area. Rade Krunic raced on and let fly, only for Ben Chilwell to produce a vital block to deny what would surely otherwise have been a Milan equaliser. Aubameyang quickly doubled Chelsea’s lead in the second half, applying a facile finish to James’ cross. Chelsea refused to sit back and admire their situation, with the hosts seemingly aware of the need for a statement to rubber-stamp Potter’s arrival. James’ finish quickly sealed that deal, and in some style. The marauding wing-back powered into the box and unleashed an unstoppable, rising effort that flew in at the near post.

Manchester City 5-0 FC Copenhagen At Etihad Stadium, meanwhile, the unstoppable Haaland scored another two goals as Manchester City hammered Copenhagen. The prolific Norwegian netted with his first touch of the game and added another before being substituted at half-time in a one-sided Group G clash. His double took his goal tally for City to 19 in 12 just appearances and his career Champions League record to 28 in 22.

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez joined him on the scoresheet as City, who also benefited from an own goal, moved closer to the last 16 by maintaining their 100 per cent record in the competition. After his stunning hat-trick against Manchester United on Sunday, the visitors must have known they faced a tough task to keep him quiet. So it proved as they managed it for just seven minutes. Joao Cancelo was the provider and, as is becoming the norm, Haaland was in the perfect position inside the box to sweep home from the full-back’s pass. Copenhagen keeper Kamil Grabara made good saves to deny Ilkay Gundogan, Haaland and Jack Grealish twice. Bernardo Silva also thumped a shot against the post. Grabara then kept out a powerful volley from Sergio Gomez but he could do little to prevent Haaland pouncing on the rebound to double the lead after 32 minutes. He was then beaten again soon after when another Gomez shot took two deflections and rebounded in off defender David Khocholava. City claimed their fourth after 55 minutes after Marko Stamenic tangled with Aymeric Laporte in the area and Riyad Mahrez clipped home his first goal of the season from the penalty spot. Alvarez then went close when he hit the post from a tight angle but he made no mistake when he turned in Mahrez’s pass to make it 5-0 14 minutes from time.