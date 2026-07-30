Celtic vs Dundee predictions, tips, best bets and Scottish Premiership preview

Football betting tips: Scottish Premiership
1.5pts Celtic to win & BTTS at 8/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Kick-off: 19:30 BST, Monday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Perhaps this Celtic side doesn't strike fear into you in similar ways to those of the past but you'd imagine it'll be another campaign that sees silverware gained by the end of it.
Martin O'Neill - a living legend at the club - guided them through a turbulent 25/26 season which ended in their 56th top-flight title, alongside securing their 43rd Scottish Cup.
They couldn't have really done it in more dramatic fashion. They played a rare role of being the hunter rather than the hunted and finally caught Hearts in front of a home crowd on final day - the experience of being an historically successful club coming to the fore on the big occasion.
Forward duo Camilo Durán and Kasper Høgh are the two additions in the summer window, although they may be forced into further moves if Arne Engels does depart for West Ham.
Daizen Maeda leaving for Ipswich is a blow given the quality he has shown throughout his time at the club but there's more than enough there for another successful season - that starts on Monday night.
As you'd expect, Celtic are a very short 1/6 to secure maximum points in their first competitive outing of the campaign and it can be tricky finding ways into games involving them, particularly in front of their own supporters.
But we did see something last season which we hope will carry into the new campaign. If so, there is value to be had.
Backing a CELTIC WIN with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is available at 8/5 with most bookmakers going 7/5 or above. This was a bet which regularly won during the back-end of last season.
The league may well split but Celtic managed just one win across their final 14 league outings - that coming in a 1-0 home win over St. Mirren in mid-April.
They simply couldn't keep teams out but it wasn't a huge problem given the firepower they had to outscore opponents at the other end. Celtic winning with both teams scoring returned in ten of those 14 games.
On the flip side, Dundee showed themselves to be a fairly high-scoring team towards the end of their season - they netted in 11 of their last 13 in the Premiership.
They've also started with 14 goals scored across their four League Cup games which, as you'd expect, was enough to progress to the knockouts where they meet Aberdeen in a couple of weeks' time.
I'd back them to continue that scoring form at they head to Glasgow, although a defeat should be expected.
Odds correct at 14:40 BST (31/07/26)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.