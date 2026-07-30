Celtic vs Dundee predictions, tips, best bets and Scottish Premiership preview

Perhaps this Celtic side doesn't strike fear into you in similar ways to those of the past but you'd imagine it'll be another campaign that sees silverware gained by the end of it.

Martin O'Neill - a living legend at the club - guided them through a turbulent 25/26 season which ended in their 56th top-flight title, alongside securing their 43rd Scottish Cup.

They couldn't have really done it in more dramatic fashion. They played a rare role of being the hunter rather than the hunted and finally caught Hearts in front of a home crowd on final day - the experience of being an historically successful club coming to the fore on the big occasion.

Forward duo Camilo Durán and Kasper Høgh are the two additions in the summer window, although they may be forced into further moves if Arne Engels does depart for West Ham.

Daizen Maeda leaving for Ipswich is a blow given the quality he has shown throughout his time at the club but there's more than enough there for another successful season - that starts on Monday night.