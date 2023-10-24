Celtic vs Atlético Madrid betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Celtic play host to Atlético Madrid as they try to save their Champions League campaign. Liam Kelly focuses on a visiting player for two best bets.
1pt Antoine Griezmann to score anytime at 7/4 (bet365)
1pt Antoine Griezmann over 0.5 assists at 10/3 (BoyleSports)
Already in danger of being ousted from of the competition, Celtic resume their Champions League campaign with a home game against Atlético Madrid.
Currently on zero points in Group E, much of Celtic's downfall has been their own doing. Brendan Rodgers' side had two sent off in the 2-0 defeat at Feyenoord and they conceded a late winner when hosting Lazio last time out.
Now on the brink of elimination, they face the best team in the group.
Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid are in fine form domestically and top this group at present, making it easy to understand why they enter Celtic Park as firm favourites.
Atlético Madrid owe an awful lot of their good form to one Antoine Griezmann, a player that should be regarded as a real candidate for Ballon d'Or based on his level of performance for a lengthy period.
I'd go as far as saying the Frenchman was easily one of the best players in world football in the 2023 section of the 2022/23 campaign, driving Atléti to an impressive end to the La Liga season, in which Griezmann scored 15 times and assisted 16 goals.
He's started the new season in similarly excellent form, scoring seven times in the nine league games Atléti have played.
With that in mind, I'm willing to take the 7/4 on offer for GRIEZMANN TO SCORE ANYTIME against a Celtic side that have conceded twice in each of their two Champions League games thus far.
The 32-year-old has yet to register an assist in La Liga this term, but his numbers from last season alone are enough to make GRIEZMANN OVER 0.5 ASSISTS value at a price of 10/3.
There's not a huge difference in the role he is playing in 2023/24 and it's worth backing him to create havoc between the Celtic lines for Atléti.
Atlético Madrid can dispatch of Celtic rather easily if they turn up in the same sort of form they're in domestically, with Antoine Griezmann looking the most likely to cause the hosts problems.
It could be a fairly chippy affair, however, so adding a good amount of fouls and cards appears a smart play for the BuildABet.
Celtic pair Liel Abada and Stephen Welsh both remain sidelined through injury.
Jose Gimenez, Caglar Soyuncu, Pablo Barrios and Thomas Lemar are all ruled out for Atlético Madrid.
Celtic: Hart; Johnston, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Palma, Maeda, Furuhashi.
Atlético Madrid: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, Lino, De Paul, Koke, Llorente; Griezmann, Morata.
Odds correct 1530 BST (24/10/23)
