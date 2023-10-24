Sporting Life
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann

Celtic vs Atlético Madrid betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
20:02 · WED October 25, 2023

Celtic play host to Atlético Madrid as they try to save their Champions League campaign. Liam Kelly focuses on a visiting player for two best bets.

Football betting tips: Champions League

1pt Antoine Griezmann to score anytime at 7/4 (bet365)

1pt Antoine Griezmann over 0.5 assists at 10/3 (BoyleSports)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 3

Home 29/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 10/11

xG - xpected https://www.sportinglife.com/football/fixtures-results

Already in danger of being ousted from of the competition, Celtic resume their Champions League campaign with a home game against Atlético Madrid.

Currently on zero points in Group E, much of Celtic's downfall has been their own doing. Brendan Rodgers' side had two sent off in the 2-0 defeat at Feyenoord and they conceded a late winner when hosting Lazio last time out.

Now on the brink of elimination, they face the best team in the group.

Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid are in fine form domestically and top this group at present, making it easy to understand why they enter Celtic Park as firm favourites.

What are the best bets?

Atlético Madrid owe an awful lot of their good form to one Antoine Griezmann, a player that should be regarded as a real candidate for Ballon d'Or based on his level of performance for a lengthy period.

I'd go as far as saying the Frenchman was easily one of the best players in world football in the 2023 section of the 2022/23 campaign, driving Atléti to an impressive end to the La Liga season, in which Griezmann scored 15 times and assisted 16 goals.

He's started the new season in similarly excellent form, scoring seven times in the nine league games Atléti have played.

With that in mind, I'm willing to take the 7/4 on offer for GRIEZMANN TO SCORE ANYTIME against a Celtic side that have conceded twice in each of their two Champions League games thus far.

Antoine Griezmann shot map | La Liga 2023/24

The 32-year-old has yet to register an assist in La Liga this term, but his numbers from last season alone are enough to make GRIEZMANN OVER 0.5 ASSISTS value at a price of 10/3.

There's not a huge difference in the role he is playing in 2023/24 and it's worth backing him to create havoc between the Celtic lines for Atléti.

BuildABet @ 22/1

  • Atlético Madrid to win to nil
  • Antoine Griezmann to score anytime
  • 20+ booking points each team
  • 22+ match total fouls

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Atlético Madrid can dispatch of Celtic rather easily if they turn up in the same sort of form they're in domestically, with Antoine Griezmann looking the most likely to cause the hosts problems.

It could be a fairly chippy affair, however, so adding a good amount of fouls and cards appears a smart play for the BuildABet.

Team news

Celtic's Liel Abada
Celtic pair Liel Abada and Stephen Welsh both remain sidelined through injury.

Jose Gimenez, Caglar Soyuncu, Pablo Barrios and Thomas Lemar are all ruled out for Atlético Madrid.

Predicted line-ups

Celtic: Hart; Johnston, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Palma, Maeda, Furuhashi.

Atlético Madrid: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, Lino, De Paul, Koke, Llorente; Griezmann, Morata.

Match facts

  • Celtic have never won in six attempts against Atlético de Madrid (D2 L4), most recently losing both meetings in the 2011-12 UEFA Europa League group stage. They're the team the Bhoys have faced the most without ever winning in their European history.
  • Atlético de Madrid have reached the final of the competition in each of the three previous campaigns they've faced Celtic – the 1973-74 European Cup, the 1985-86 Cup Winners Cup and the 2011-12 UEFA Europa League.
  • Since a 2-1 win over Barcelona in November 2012, Celtic have lost each of their last three UEFA Champions League home games against Spanish sides without scoring a single goal.
  • Celtic are winless in their last 11 UEFA Champions League home games (D2 L9), failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 16 at Celtic Park. Only three teams have had a longer run without a home win in the competition – FCSB (13, 1996-2013), Lille (13, 2006-2021) and Club Brugge (12, 2005-2020).
  • Celtic have won just one of their last 23 UEFA Champions League games (D5 L17), and are winless in 12 (D2 L10) since a 3-0 win at Anderlecht in September 2017.
  • Atlético de Madrid are winless in their last five UEFA Champions League away games (D1 L4), last having a longer such run between November 2008 and November 2009 (6).
  • No side has had fewer shots in the UEFA Champions League this season than Atlético de Madrid (16). However, with four goals scored from these 16 shots, their 25% shot conversion rate is the highest of any side in the competition this term.
  • Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has won just two of his 20 UEFA Champions League matches in charge (D5 L13), with his win rate of just 10% the lowest of any manager to take charge of 20+ games in the competition.
  • Joe Hart has conceded 19 goals in eight UEFA Champions League games for Celtic (2.4 per game), over a goal-per-game more on average than he did while at Manchester City (1.3 – 52 conceded in 39 games).
  • Álvaro Morata scored twice in Atlético de Madrid’s 3-2 win over Feyenoord last time out, as many goals as he’d netted in his previous 16 UEFA Champions League appearances. He last scored in back-to-back Champions League games for the Spanish side in November 2019.

Odds correct 1530 BST (24/10/23)

