Jota celebrates a goal for Celtic

Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk tips: Champions League best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
13:39 · MON October 24, 2022

Celtic's final home game of the Champions League season sees them face Shakhtar Donetsk. Tom Carnduff has one best bet to back.

Football betting tips: Champions League

1pt Celtic to be winning at half-time at 29/20 (William Hill)

Celtic's Champions League journey is over after just four games of the group stage, while Shakhtar Donetsk are outsiders for progression as Group F has played out as expected.

Ange Postecoglou's side have been somewhat unfortunate not to have more than the single point on their tally based on performances so far and they will be eager for victory in their final game in front of their own supporters.

They're an odds-on price to do so, and we'd have little issue in including the hosts as part of any Tuesday accumulators.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Tuesday

TV Channel: BT Sport 3

Celtic 4/5 | Draw 14/5 | Shakhtar 16/5

Celtic's campaign started in positive fashion with a first-half performance that rattled Real Madrid. Quality eventually led to the Spanish giants winning 3-0 but it could have been a different story had that Scottish champions converted one of their early chances.

They were frustrated in their away game against Shakhtar, drawing 1-1 but posting a significantly higher xG tally (1.37 to 0.34).

Even in their last European outing, they should have gained something in a 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. They had chances equating to 2.62 xG, with four big chances missed, but had nothing to show for their efforts.

Rather than take the odds-on price in the outright market, the appeal comes in squeezing out the extra value by backing CELTIC TO BE WINNING AT HALF-TIME.

They have played seven home games across all competitions this season and have not be behind at the break in any of them. Four have seen them winning - three as a draw.

Two of the draws have been in the Champions League but they came against a better level of opposition. Celtic have only conceded one in the first-half of games this season.

Considering their record so far, the appeal comes in backing the hosts to be leading at the break.

Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Celtic to be winning at half-time at 29/20 (William Hill)

Score prediction: Celtic 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Odds correct at 1240 BST (24/10/22)

