They're an odds-on price to do so, and we'd have little issue in including the hosts as part of any Tuesday accumulators.

Ange Postecoglou's side have been somewhat unfortunate not to have more than the single point on their tally based on performances so far and they will be eager for victory in their final game in front of their own supporters.

Celtic's Champions League journey is over after just four games of the group stage, while Shakhtar Donetsk are outsiders for progression as Group F has played out as expected.

Celtic's campaign started in positive fashion with a first-half performance that rattled Real Madrid. Quality eventually led to the Spanish giants winning 3-0 but it could have been a different story had that Scottish champions converted one of their early chances.

They were frustrated in their away game against Shakhtar, drawing 1-1 but posting a significantly higher xG tally (1.37 to 0.34).

Even in their last European outing, they should have gained something in a 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. They had chances equating to 2.62 xG, with four big chances missed, but had nothing to show for their efforts.

Rather than take the odds-on price in the outright market, the appeal comes in squeezing out the extra value by backing CELTIC TO BE WINNING AT HALF-TIME.

They have played seven home games across all competitions this season and have not be behind at the break in any of them. Four have seen them winning - three as a draw.

Two of the draws have been in the Champions League but they came against a better level of opposition. Celtic have only conceded one in the first-half of games this season.

Considering their record so far, the appeal comes in backing the hosts to be leading at the break.