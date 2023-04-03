They are also unbeaten in seven of their previous nine home meetings with Rangers and look almost unstoppable this season. It seems highly unlikely that they won’t find their way onto the scoresheet.

That home form has been a huge factor in them remaining unbeaten and maintaining a perfect record in front of the Bhoys faithful.

Averaging over three goals a game this season, they have netted 47 times in 15 matches at Celtic Park and are yet to draw a blank on home soil.

Celtic are closing in on a 53rd league title as they come into this match nine points clear of rivals Rangers. Ange Postecoglou’s side have been consistently ruthless and have won 28 of their 30 league games so far, losing just once, making them clear favorites in this one.

The visitors have failed to win any of their three meetings with Celtic so far this season and have conceded eight goals across those games, shipping at least twice on each occasion.

Despite clearly being one of the best sides in this division, there still appears to be a bit of a gap between themselves and Celtic.

Defensively, they have been a question mark in this clash in the past, conceding in each of their previous seven. Whilst those issues may resurface in this one, they are more than likely to pull their weight going forward and will hope they can find the back of the next for a 27th consecutive match across all competitions.

They may struggle if they concede the opening goal for a sixth straight meeting with the Bhoys and starting on the front foot will prove integral.

Both teams have got in on the scoring act in five of the last six head-to-head’s and with this match having huge ramifications in the race for the title, we can expect plenty of action at both ends of the pitch.

Although Rangers may carve openings and give their fans something to celebrate, Celtic may prove far too strong given their firepower and on home soil, they look well worth being 7/10 favourites.

However, goals have to be expected and as each of the last three have featured three or more goals in total, a CELTIC WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS at 6/4 makes plenty of appeal.