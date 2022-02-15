Can Celtic make it 10 wins on the bounce against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night? Joe Rindl expects them to make a fast start.

Football betting tips: Europa Conference League 1.5pts Celtic to win the first half at evens (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Celtic come into this fixture hoping to continue their 17-match unbeaten streak, having not lost since their fifth Europa League game against Bayern Leverkusen in November. Last time out they thrashed Raith Rovers 4-0 in the Scottish Cup, their 10th win on the bounce in all competitions. After a shaky start to the campaign, Ange Postecoglou’s side have stormed to the top of the league, starting February with a win over fiercest rivals Rangers, before thrashing Motherwell 4-0 and edging out Aberdeen 3-2. No team has scored more or conceded fewer in the Scottish Premiership than the Hoops. Right now, Celtic are red hot.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Despite winning half of their games, Celtic finished third in their Europa League group, dropping into the maiden knockout stages of the Europa Conference League, a tournament they should go far in if they take it seriously. Against Thursday's opponents Bodo/Glimt, they’re 4/11 best price to qualify. Bodo/Glimt were mightily impressive in the Europa Conference League group stages, thrashing Roma 6-1 on a magical Thursday night last October.

The Norwegian side went unbeaten through the groups, earning a second-place finish after a trio of victories. A trip to Celtic Park will still be daunting though, especially considering the Yellow Horde were unable to notch up a win on the road in Europe, with all their victories coming at home. Domestically, Bodo/Glimt’s season ended on December 12, with them lifting the title having finished three points clear of Molde. And as such, this match will be their first competitive game in 65 days.

And it’s that lack of freshness which I feel will edge this game in Celtic’s favour. The Glasgow outfit are fast starters, and have been leading at half-time in 13 of their past 16 matches, including eight of their last nine. CELTIC TO WIN THE FIRST HALF at evens presents value in what’s likely to be, on paper at least, a one-sided affair. CLICK HERE to back Celtic to win the first half with Sky Bet