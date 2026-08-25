Celtic out of Champions League after blowing 4-0 aggregate lead to lose 5-4 to LASK Linz

The Bhoys took a 3-0 lead to Austria after a dominant first leg performance at Celtic Park, and extended that lead further after just 21 minutes through Callum McGregor before capitulating.

LASK hit back to level soon after, but Martin O'Neill's side were in a commanding position at half-time, leading 4-1 on aggregate.

The Austrian champions turned the screw early in the second half, scoring in the 48th and 58th minutes to make it 3-1 on the night but still 4-3 to Celtic on aggregate.

O'Neill's men were hanging on for dear life for the remaining 30 minutes and were just minutes away from securing Champions League football before conceding a fourth goal in the 90th minute to send the tie to extra-time.

The momentum of the hosts, roared on by the home crowd, led to them taking the lead in the tie for the very first time in the 109th minute.