Celtic appoint Ange Postecoglou
Celtic appoint Ange Postecoglou

Celtic appoint Ange Postecoglou as new manager

By Sporting Life
09:16 · THU June 10, 2021

Celtic have finally appointed a successor to Neil Lennon after confirming Ange Postecoglou is the Parkhead club’s new manager with “immediate effect”.

After 107 days with out a permanent boss, the Greek-born Australian boss is now on his way to Glasgow to take over after leaving Japanese outfit Yokohama F. Marinos.

Celtic confirmed the news of Postecoglou’s appointment in a statement to the Stock Exchange shortly before 9am which read: “Celtic is pleased to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as the Club’s first team manager with Ange commencing employment with immediate effect.

“The Board of Celtic is pleased to welcome Ange to the Club and looks forward to working with him in the future.”

Football Tips