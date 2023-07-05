Sporting Life
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly lined up for Brazil role

By Sporting Life
11:43 · WED July 05, 2023

Fernando Diniz has been appointed as Brazil head coach on a one-year contract amid reports that Carlo Ancelotti will take over next summer.

The Brazilian Football Confederation has announced that Diniz will combine his international duties with his role as Fluminense boss.

And Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF, has been quoted as saying that Ancelotti will replace Diniz once the Italian’s contract at Real Madrid expires in June 2024.

“He is a coach whose game-plan is really similar to that of the coach who will take over for the Copa America, Ancelotti,” Rodrigues said, according to reports in Brazil. “He has almost the same type of methods.”

Diniz succeeds Tite at the helm following his resignation in the wake of a disappointing showing at last year’s World Cup finals.

Rodrigues told the CBF’s website: “I have followed Fernando Diniz’s career since the beginning and I believe that he is part of a new and promising generation of coaches that is growing up in Brazil.

“I admire his way of looking at football, which is similar to the style of the most important coaches in the world.”

Diniz, who worked with Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes during his time at Athletico Paranaense and Manchester United’s Antony at Sao Paolo, said: “I am very happy with the invitation and with the squad. I will certainly do my best for the CBF and for Brazilian football.

“It is a dream that I am fulfilling by being alongside great players.”

