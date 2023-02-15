The weekend action kicks off in the Championship where Cardiff host Reading. James Cantrill picks out a best bet.

Reading boss Paul Ince had a particularly prickly exchange with a journalist following his side's most recent away match, a narrow defeat at the Stadium of Light. Adam Blackmore, the reporter who put the Royals manager to the sword, questioned Ince's time-wasting tactics, insinuating the Berkshire outfit had already settled for a point before the game kicked-off. Looking at Reading's blunt showings on their travels this campaign, it is fair to say that Blackmore has a point.

Reading have averaged 0.69 points per game on the road, scoring a measly 11 goals, the second worst away tally in the Championship. They have failed to score in half of their 16 road games. This includes each of their last three, during which time they have only created one 'big chance' (xG over 0.35) and failed to muster an xGF total greater than 0.70.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Cardiff 11/10 | Draw 9/4 | Reading 13/5

Friday night's match up with Cardiff is not exactly a game that exudes goals. In fact, I have a feeling that there won't be any, and with that in mind I am willing to take a stab on NO FIRST GOALSCORER at a chunky 15/2. There certainly seems to be scope for value here with the same angle as short as 11/2 elsewhere. Opting for this bet over the 0-0 makes more sense as it means if the only goals of the game are own goals, the bet is still paid out as a winner, even though the stalemate is priced the same.

Sabri Lamouchi has overseen four games as the Cardiff manager, and his stint didn't get off to the best start. He lost his first three on the spin, did oversaw a first victory at Birmingham on Tuesday night. Cardiff are the division's most blunt attacking force, finding the net the fewest times this season (24), and their new manager seems to be struggling to buck this trend, with the Bluebirds failed to find the net in half of the games he has overseen.