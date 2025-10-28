Carabao Cup tips: Newcastle vs Tottenham predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 2pts Bruno Guimarães 2+ total shots at 11/8 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday TV: ITV1/Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

I'm usually one to complain about, well everything, but particularly the televised selections of cup games where teams in the same division are playing against each other. I say usually because this is a contest I don't actually mind for a free-to-air audience. The Europa League winners taking on a fellow Champions League outfit - it's nice occasions like this don't require an additional subscription. In the Super Sunday preview for the game against Everton, I claimed that I couldn't quite work Tottenham out on the basis that I was under the impression they were good but everything I read/hear suggests otherwise. Nine games into the Premier League campaign and no side has scored more goals; only Arsenal have conceded fewer.

Tottenham have enjoyed a strong start to the season

Thomas Frank also went with a strong XI when beating Doncaster in the last round. Away at a fellow Premier League side, you'd hope he follows a similar approach here. Given Newcastle are the current holders, it's hard to envisage anything other than something which resembles their usual starting unit. That should mean another start for BRUNO GUIMARÃES, with multiple bookmakers offering odds-against prices on 2+ TOTAL SHOTS. A reminder that the market is just shots, they don't have to be on target, and this is a line the midfielder has hit on multiple occasions this season.

Guimarães has returned at least two shots in each of his last three league outings, with four coming in each of the contests with Brighton and Fulham. The win over League One high-fliers Bradford in the last round also delivered a total of five. He's been a consistent performer in this area since joining the club with his average shots per game in the Premier League sitting at 1.3 for 2023/24 and 1.2 in 24/25. Spurs are perhaps somewhat fortunate not to have conceding a few more given the chances they've allowed - they're 7th in the relevant underlying metric (xGA in this case) - while they've averaged 12 shots per game allowed. Newcastle sit on 12.4 shots per game yet that bumps up to 14.0 in home games, with 18 against Fulham and 19 in the Champions League win over Benfica - both games taking place across the last seven days.