Carabao Cup tips: Newcastle vs Fulham predictions best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 2.5pts Newcastle to win in 90 mins and over 1.5 goals at 11/10 (BetVictor) 0.5pt Fabian Schar to score anytime at 17/2 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 0.5pt Malick Thiaw to score anytime at 10/1 (William Hill) 1pt Joelinton to be shown a card at 16/5 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:15 GMT, Wednesday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Carabao Cup holders Newcastle head into this quarter-final smarting from a Tyne-Wear derby defeat that both Eddie Howe and Bruno Guimaraes haven't held back about, expressing their disappointment at the inconsistency the team has displayed this season. It really has been a huge problem. Either side of a run of five wins in six games between October 1 and 29, they have failed to win back-to-back matches. It's not all bad though. Only once have they gone more than two games without victory, and that was across the opening three fixtures of the campaign. And such inconsistency speaks more to their terrible away form than anything else, winning just two of 11. Back at St James' they remain a force. Cristian Romero's shinned, bobbling, 95th-minute overhead kick a fortnight ago denied them all three points against Tottenham, the sole occasion Newcastle have failed to win in their last eight matches on home soil. Pre-capitulation Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal are the only sides to win on Tyneside this term; the Reds and Gunners needed stoppage-time goals.

Fulham, meanwhile, have suffered from similar away day struggles as their hosts. They may have recorded back-to-back wins on the road, but Tottenham, who are enduring a generationally bad season on their own ground, and Burnley, who have now lost seven straight Premier League games, are no evidence of a turning point. This was a top-flight fixture in October and although they left it late NEWCASTLE won after going off at 4/7. They can be backed at 8/11 on Wednesday evening, and while for some that will be enough at a larger stake, I prefer the 11/10 about combining it with OVER 1.5 GOALS. For a further bump, adding over 2.5 goals pays 13/8 or including both teams to score gives 5/2 quotes. Newcastle have not kept a clean sheet in their last eight matches and Fulham have scored in eight of their last nine, conceding in every away match in all competitions since January (19 games), so there are worse bets out there.

Defensively the Cottagers have really struggled, especially lately with 10 goals conceded in three matches. They have also started being exposed at set-pieces, with four goals coming from dead-ball situations in their last six fixtures. Centre-backs Marc Guehi and Michael Keane have been beneficiaries and an absence of fit alternatives means Newcastle are very likely to start FABIAN SCHAR and MALICK THIAW. The duo are a respective 17/2 and 10/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME. Schar is having a quiet campaign by his own standards, though he did score in the previous round against Spurs and has plenty of time to match last season's haul of six. Thiaw found the net twice at Everton a fortnight or so ago.