Carabao Cup tips: Liverpool vs Tottenham predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 1pt Wataru Endo to be carded at 5/1 (William Hill) 1pt Trey Nyoni to be carded at 6/1 (bet365) 1pt Archie Gray to be carded at 9/2 (Sky Bet) 0.25pt Endo, Nyoni and Gray to be carded at 110/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Tuesday TV: ITV4, Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

It's early in the season, but this game feels like a big one for both Liverpool and Tottenham - even if it's only the Carabao Cup. The Reds are still finding their feet under Andoni Iraola but are expected to beat a Spurs team yet to score against a top-flight opponent this season. The fact Liverpool are highly unlikely to win the league does make cup competitions even more important for Iraola, though. As for Spurs, well, they just need any sort of momentum they can get after a shocking start to the season. They need a goal against a Premier League team, something they can point to and say 'look we are making progress'.

Roberto De Zerbi is under pressure already

It is somewhat surprising to see Liverpool priced at 4/5 to win this game, with the market giving Spurs plenty of respect - respect their displays haven't deserved. The Reds were 1/2 at home to both Nottingham Forest and Fulham in the Premier League, and I think Tottenham are a fair bit worse than the former and not much better than the latter. The price can only be a result of the fact that personnel changes are expected and Liverpool's squad isn't very deep. We may in fact see Wataru Endo play at centre-back, with a couple of youngsters thrown in for good measure. Reports out of Tottenham are that we should expect a near-full-strength XI which does at least make the prices make a little more sense. The fact that ENDO could be playing in defence means we have to chance him TO BE CARDED at 5/1. Joe Gomez is back in training and could come in from the start alongside Ronald Araujo, but given his injury history I'd expect him to be eased back into things, meaning Endo gets the nod. The Japanese midfielder has been a bit-part player over the last few years, playing just 437 minutes across all competitions last season. He did pick up one booking in that time and it was the same the season before, playing very few minutes.

Wataru Endo has a great card record since moving to England