Carabao Cup tips: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace predictions best bets and preview

Liverpool's implosion has quite frankly been sensational.

There are undoubtedly serious structural issues for Arne Slot to solve - they have kept only two clean sheets in their past 19 fixtures - and while I am in no way looking to downplay those problems, the impact of a lopsided schedule does also need to be acknowledged.

An odd quirk of the fixture list meant five of their first seven matches - all of which were won (six by the odd goal) - were at home. Five of their most recent six, of which they have lost five, have been away.

They have never looked comfortable this season, but when playing the majority of games at home they were able to just edge the fine margins. Now the momentum, and the margins, are going the other way, and it is full blown crisis.

Returning to Anfield, then, ought to be quite the relief.

But not only will sleepless nights be added to when almost Liverpool defender Marc Guehi serenely captains the opposition on Wednesday night, there is every chance he will lead them in to the fifth round of the Carabao Cup.