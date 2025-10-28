Carabao Cup tips: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace predictions best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup
0.5pt Crystal Palace to win in 90 minutes at 4/1 (BetVictor)
0.5pt Draw in 90 minutes at 15/4 (bet365)
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Liverpool's implosion has quite frankly been sensational.
There are undoubtedly serious structural issues for Arne Slot to solve - they have kept only two clean sheets in their past 19 fixtures - and while I am in no way looking to downplay those problems, the impact of a lopsided schedule does also need to be acknowledged.
An odd quirk of the fixture list meant five of their first seven matches - all of which were won (six by the odd goal) - were at home. Five of their most recent six, of which they have lost five, have been away.
They have never looked comfortable this season, but when playing the majority of games at home they were able to just edge the fine margins. Now the momentum, and the margins, are going the other way, and it is full blown crisis.
Returning to Anfield, then, ought to be quite the relief.
But not only will sleepless nights be added to when almost Liverpool defender Marc Guehi serenely captains the opposition on Wednesday night, there is every chance he will lead them in to the fifth round of the Carabao Cup.
Crystal Palace's record against Liverpool under Oliver Glasner is astonishingly good.
It was his side who first exposed the problems that have since been exploited by so many teams by deservedly lifting the Community Shield back in August after impressing during a 90-minute tie that ended 2-2.
It was his side who ended the Reds' perfect start to this season by winning 2-1 at Selhurst Park back in September.
And it was his side who killed the dream of Jurgen Klopp departing trophy in hand by ending Liverpool's near two-year unbeaten league run at home with a 1-0 victory in the latter stages of 2023/24.
Last season, Liverpool needed a late equaliser to avoid another Anfield defeat, with their only win over Glasner coming last September as they eked out a 1-0 win.
Given what we've witnessed from Liverpool this season, how can they be trusted? Certainly not at heavily odds-on to beat a team as good as Palace.
This feels like exactly the kind of situation Palace's astute Austrian coach will relish, so taking either PALACE WIN-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE at a top price of 11/8 or splitting your stake across 15/4 about THE DRAW and 4/1 about a PALACE WIN depending on who you bet with is advised.
Yes the Eagles may have lost three and drawn one of their past four matches but it's far from the crisis that is engulfing Anfield.
And Liverpool's bogey team should be backed to add to their misery.
Odds correct at 1155 GMT (28/10/25)
